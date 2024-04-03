3M Sponsoring The 2024 Ultra-Trail Mount Yun By UTMB® Providing Leading Insulation And Moisture Wicking For Apparel And Accessories

ST. PAUL, Minn. — April 16, 2024 — 3M is sponsoring the 2024 Ultra-Trail Mount Yun by UTMB®, a trail race part of the UTMB World Series. The event encompasses four different races, with the UMY 100M (168K) starting from the Yellow River Hukou Waterfall Scenic Spot with all races being held between April 19 and 21 This race will span up to 166.4 kilometers and reach up to 6,996 meters in elevation, and depending on the course, competitors will have between eight and 48 hours to finish. The next set of races will start from Zhonghe Square in Mount Yun, and they include DMY 100K, MMY 50K, and the EMY 20K.

The DMY 100K will begin on Mount Yun, a famed site once visited by Laozi, the founder of Taoism. The trail running adventure takes competitors through an “emerald paradise with breathtaking natural scenery.”

The 2024 Ultra-Trail Mount Yun by UTMB is part of the UTMB World Series, a global event that describes itself as “the world’s ultimate trail running circuit that allows all runners to experience the UTMB adventure through the best, leading international events.” Races are held throughout the globe, and each one helps athletes qualify for the Dacia UTMB Mont-Blanc and the UTMB World Series Finals.

Aside from financial support, 3M has also contributed 3M™ Thinsulate™ Anti-Static Insulation (Type AS) to be adopted into race apparel. The scientific innovator has also supplied Scotchgard™ Protector to treat towels and shirts with moisture wicking properties.

3M Thinsulate Anti-Static Insulation (Type AS) is a mid-loft insulation utilizing anti-static fibers to help improve the anti-static property of finished garments. It features 30 percent recycled fiber made from post-consumer plastic bottles, and it delivers considerable warmth and excellent anti-static performance.

“The athletes competing in UTMB are among the most disciplined, awe-inspiring runners in the world,” said Melissa Blakely, 3M Thinsulate & Scotchgard Global Portfolio Director. “We’re thrilled 3M innovations are going to be there to help them perform at their best.”

3M Thinsulate Anti-Static Insulation is part of the wider family of 3M Thinsulate Insulation products. Introduced in 1978, 3M Thinsulate Insulation is a lightweight, breathable, thermal insulation originally used to keep skiers warm outdoors. Today, 3M Thinsulate Insulation harnesses the scientific and technological strengths of 3M to reimagine traditional insulation materials by utilizing products that are designed for performance and crafted from recycled material, resulting in synthetic insulation that provides excellent warmth, even after laundering.

The Scotchgard™ Protector moisture wicking treatment is a fabric protectant that is specially designed to wick moisture and resist stains, all while keeping fabrics soft and breathable.

3M Thinsulate Insulation reflects 3M’s focus on its strategic sustainability framework. 3M’s global HQ is powered by 100-percent renewable electricity, and over 50 percent of the company’s global electricity comes from renewable sources. 3M has also pledged $1 billion over 20 years to accelerate environmental goals, including achieving carbon neutrality across operations by 2050, with a 50 percent reduction of Scope 1 and Scope 2 market-based greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 (versus a baseline year of 2019); reducing water usage, indexed to net sales, by 25 percent across all facilities by 2030 (versus 2019); and reducing dependence on virgin fossil-based plastics by 125 million pounds by 2025.

Posted: April 16, 2024

Source: 3M