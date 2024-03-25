Vans Skateboarding And Anthony Van Engelen Skate To The Future With The All-New AVE 2.0

COSTA MESA, Calif. — March 25, 2024 — Put Vans Skateboarding’s most advanced technology ever with Anthony Van Engelen’s speed and power, and what do you have? The AVE 2.0, a cutting-edge skate shoe that both talks the talk and walks the walk. “20 years ago, skate shoes just gave the appearance of tech,” says Anthony Van Engelen of his new signature model. “Now, we’re in the future, where that technical design extends to the shoe’s performance.”

With an illustrious quarter-century career, Van Engelen has remained at the forefront of Skate Culture due to the fearless nature of his skating and his willingness to always push boundaries. That mindset extends to his footwear too, and, as a result, the AVE 2.0 is designed to handle anything a skater can throw at it. The hero piece of the design is its unparalleled knit upper, made of technical textile with a zonal construction: extra stretch at the top of the foot and the collar makes for an adaptable fit, while open knit on the midfoot increase’s breathability and a more dense knit towards the heel aid with structure and durability. Combine this knit material with RapidWeld™ (A stitchless construction for improved fit and feel with a no-sew welded upper for seamless durability) suede vamps, bottom eye stays and toe boxes for enhanced flick plus an external TPU heel cage for increased lockdown, and you’ve got a shoe that can stack up to even the most grueling sessions.

“I’ve found knit material to be super comfortable, lightweight and breathable,” says AVE. “Combined with suede in the more high-use parts of the shoe, it makes for a great mixture of design and performance.”

The AVE 2.0 also has a torrent of tech below its top half thanks to an UltimateWaffle™ midsole and outsole — a combination of UltraCush™ cushioning, a TPU (Thermoplastic Polyurethane) midfoot support and SickStick™ rubber outsoles for cushioning and board feel — packed up in a neutral yet energizing color scheme that combines cream, white and black with a hit of neon green. “Vans and I have stayed on track with innovations over three signature shoes and ten years now,” says Van Engelen. “True innovation creates both a high-performance skate shoe and excitement for what’s possible in the future.”

Accompanying the shoe’s release is a concise collection of apparel, including the Drill Chore AVE Loose Carp Denim Pant in “Pirate Black,” the AVE LS Woven in “Demitasse,” the AVE SS Tee in “Flame” and an AVE Beanie in “White.”

The AVE 2.0 and its accompanying apparel collection will be released on March 28via vans.com/skateboarding and select skate shops. To celebrate the footwear release, a Global Gallery tour titled “Commitment to Progression,” will kick off in downtown Los Angeles the same day and touch down in Shanghai and Seoul shortly thereafter—with AVE himself present at every stop. Stay tuned for more info.

Posted: March 25, 2024

Source: Vans Skateboarding