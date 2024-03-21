UNTUCKit, To Open 14 New Brick-And-Mortar Stores Globally In 2024, More To Come In 2025

NEW YORK, NY — March 21, 2024 — UNTUCKit, creators of Shirts Designed to be Worn Untucked, is excited to announce the opening of at least 14 new retail stores by the end of 2024. The first seven locations will open by this May across California, Georgia, Florida, New Jersey, and New York. Another seven locations are in advanced lease negotiations. Each new location will offer the UNTUCKit men’s collection and show the brand’s continued commitment to expanding its retail portfolio. When completed, these additions will put UNTUCKit’s store count just shy of 100 globally.

“UNTUCKit stores continue to be the backbone of our company,” says Chris Riccobono, UNTUCKit founder. “They perform exceedingly well and customers love them, which is why expanding our retail footprint is such a huge growth initiative for us as a brand.”

The first three stores in the Los Angeles area: Brea Mall, The Shops at Mission Viejo, and the Del Amo Fashion Center opened in March of 2024. Following that, the next store will open within the Mall of Georgia, followed by Coconut Point Mall in Florida and Menlo Park in New Jersey. The last new opening will be the location at Walt Whitman Shops in South Huntington, Long Island.

UNTUCKit uses AI technology to locate all its new stores, which will range from 1,400–2,500 square feet. This stays true to UNTUCKit’s greater strategy of using technology inside and outside stores to maximize the customer experience, which includes complimentary fittings and steamings, a gift concierge—plus styling recommendations and checkout via text.

“We believe in our retail stores more than ever. I’m incredibly excited to expand our store presence because we know customers fall in love with our product when they can touch, feel, and try on,” says Riccobono. “We’re happy to strengthen existing markets and try out new ones as well. The way people shop is still evolving post-pandemic, but we’re confident that these new stores will succeed and quickly become profitable, like all our other locations. Ultimately, we’re committed to bringing the UNTUCKit retail experience to everyone in America.”

