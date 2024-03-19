Thermore Introduces Freedom Stretch Insulation

MILAN — March 19, 2024 — The Thermore group today announced the debut of its most dynamic stretch insulation in its five decades of innovation: Freedom.

Made from 50% post-consumer recycled polyester, this unique and compelling insulation offers ground-breaking stretch while providing warmth across a multitude of uses, including alpine sports, running, golf, commuter, fishing & hunting, cycling and a host of other active pursuits.

Dynamometer testing shows that the insulation – which comes in four levels of warmth, ranging from 60-150 grams per square meter – has incredible elasticity and recovers to 100% of its pre-stretch size time after time.

The ability to provide warmth while also allowing for a dynamic range of motion is what impels performance brands to utilize Thermore in their product lines. The new Freedom insulation adds a higher level of comfort and functionality than what was previously attainable in the stretch category. It reaffirms Thermore’s place in the textile industry as a true innovator that is deeply rooted in performance and sustainability.

The Freedom stretch is bluesign and GRS certified. It’s machine washable, can be dry cleaned and is easy-care for the consumer- and very design friendly for product developers with its high resistance to fiber migration.

This represents another step forward in Thermore’s ongoing dedication to commit to a sustainable product line. Thermore pioneered the use of recycled fibers in the 1980’s and has mastered the technology ever since.

Posted: March 19, 2024

Source: Thermore