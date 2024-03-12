Thermore Introduces Freedom Stretch Insulation Sustainable Performance For The Boldest Of Movement

MILAN, Italy — March 11, 2024 — The Thermore group today announced the debut of its most dynamic stretch insulation in its ﬁve decades of innovation: Freedom. Made from 50-percent post-consumer recycled polyester, this unique and compelling insulation offers ground-breaking stretch while providing warmth across a multitude of uses including alpine sports, running, golf, commuter, ﬁshing and hunting, cycling and a host of other active pursuits.

Dynamometer testing shows that the insulation — which comes in four levels of warmth, ranging from 60-150 grams per square meter — has incredible elasticity and recovers to 100 percent of its prestretch size time after time. It’s truly amazing! The ability to provide warmth while also allowing for a dynamic range of motion is what impels performance brands to utilize Thermore in their product lines.

The new Freedom insulation adds a higher level of comfort and functionality than what was previously attainable in the stretch category. It reafﬁrms Thermore’s place in the textile industry as a true innovator that is deeply rooted in performance and sustainability. The Freedom insulation is GRS certiﬁed. It’s machine washable, can be dry cleaned and is easy-care for the consumer- and very design friendly for product developers with its high resistance to ﬁber migration. This represents another step forward in Thermore’s ongoing dedication to commit to a sustainable product line. Thermore pioneered the use of recycled ﬁbers in the 1980’s and has mastered the technology ever since.

Posted March 12, 2024

Source: Thermore