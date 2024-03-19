The Istanbul Apparel Exporters’ Association (IHKIB) And WRAP Have Signed A Collaboration Agreement To Boost Turkish Apparel Exports To The USA

ISTANBUL — March 18, 2024 — In a move to enhance the global competitiveness of the Turkish apparel industry, the Istanbul Apparel Exporters’ Association (IHKIB) has entered into a collaborative agreement with the Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP). IHKIB, representing 80 percent of Türkiye’s apparel exports, aims to facilitate and guide its members in navigating new markets and staying abreast of sectoral developments.

IHKIB actively engages with its members, providing support through partnerships and initiatives with various ministries to further promote and streamline export activities. With the majority of Turkish apparel exports being conducted by IHKIB members, the association holds a pivotal role in both national and international ecosystem.

The significance of WRAP certification in global market competitiveness was highlighted in the joint announcement. WRAP, a US-based non-profit organization, focuses on promoting safe, lawful, humane, and ethical working conditions within the textile and apparel industry. Suppliers with WRAP certification demonstrate a commitment to workers’ rights, occupational health and safety, environmental sustainability, and compliance with local laws. The certification not only reduces audit fatigue for the more than 3,500 WRAP-certified facilities worldwide but also enhances their competitiveness in the global market, meeting the expectations of leading brands and retailers.

In a milestone collaboration, Selcuk Mehmet Kaya, Chairman of the International Relations and Sustainability Committee of IHKIB, and Mr. Avedis Seferian, President and CEO of WRAP, officially inked a collaboration agreement on March 8, 2024, marking a significant step towards fostering business relations between Türkiye and the USA. The agreement focuses on a pilot project developed by IHKIB and WRAP, aiming to identify leading Turkish apparel companies exporting to the USA and encouraging these facilities to attain WRAP certification. In return, WRAP will provide in-person and virtual training at no charge to guide these facilities through the certification process. The project seeks to strengthen business ties between Türkiye and the USA, creating additional opportunities for mutual cooperation between the parties in both countries.

Selcuk Mehmet Kaya expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating: “This partnership with WRAP aligns seamlessly with our mission to guide IHKIB members towards excellence, sustainability, and global competitiveness, ultimately contributing to our goal of increasing Turkish apparel exports in the lucrative U.S. market.”

Avedis Seferian shared his insights, said: “WRAP is committed to promoting responsible and ethical practices in the global textile and apparel industry. Partnering with organizations like IHKIB allows us to extend our reach and contribute to the success of Turkish exporters, reinforcing our shared values.”

Source: The Istanbul Apparel Exporters’ Association (IHKIB)