The Chargeurs PCC Academy Has Launched To Train Tomorrow’s Talents

PARIS — March 26, 2024 — Chargeurs PCC, an interlining manufacturer, has launched Chargeurs PCC Academy, an education project with an international scope that aims to train the new talents of tomorrow through partnerships with some of the most important fashion schools.

The initiative, which will run throughout 2024, stems from the collaboration with prestigious partners such as Central Saint Martins School in London, Institut Français de la Mode in Paris, Istituto Europeo di Design in Milan and Istituto Marangoni Firenze with others to follow across the globe. Consisting of several cycles of masterclasses, which are to be led by the company’s executive experts, it aims to educate students on the interlining industry, delving into its components, techniques of use and cutting-edge technologies.

The Academy’s main goal is to share the company’s unique know-how and commitment to promoting and upholding the fundamental principles of corporate social responsibility in all its business. The intention is to raise awareness and enrich the debate on the future of the textile industry and the opportunities provided by innovation and CSR policies. Together with the new talents, it will therefore be contributing to the sustainable transformation of the sector.

Gianluca Tanzi, CEO and chairman of Chargeurs PCC, commented: “Today there are no specific courses that train the technicians and engineers working in interlinings’ field: expertise is gained in the company. With the Chargeurs PCC Academy, we want to enhance the educational program by providing in-depth knowledge on what is a key component of any garment, both in terms of performance and fit and its impact on the supply chain and sustainability. Exchanging and debating with leading academics and the students is an opportunity for Chargeurs PCC to further progress its innovation, research and development, discover new talents and pass on professional know how to the future generations.”

The masterclasses will be supplemented by visits to the Chargeurs PCC innovation studios in Paris and Milan. All training sessions are adjusted in collaboration with each school’s faculty to meet the specific needs of their students. At the end of the training cycles, the students will have the opportunity to select materials from the company’s collections to create their thesis projects and end-of-year fashion shows, as well as to receive customized training with the company’s teams of professionals.

To date, Chargeurs PCC Academy involves eight classes of students from the fashion design degree programs of the schools selected. This is the first step in a project that aims to create increasingly customized initiatives in partnership with schools and their students all over the world, to promote innovation in the sector through a trusted dialogue with top experts, talent and the new generations in the industry.

Posted March 26, 2024

Source: Chargeurs