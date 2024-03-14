TextileGenesis Launches A Version 2.0 Of Its Traceability Platform For The Fashion Industry

PARIS — March 14, 2024 — TextileGenesis, a Lectra Group company, announces the availability of version 2.0 of its SaaS platform providing the fashion ecosystem with totally reliable, secure and digitized traceability of all materials and garments. This new version offers innovative new features from risk management, traceability engine based on more than 300 real-world supply transformation steps, to unified platform with real time integration with more than 90% of major material certification standards.

To support the industry comply with increasingly stringent global transparency regulations and enhance the overall user experience for fashion brands and textile suppliers, TextileGenesis has introduced the following new features:

A risk and compliance management module that automatically tracks and flags the global supply chain risks from publicly available databases (such as the UFLPA entity watch list). The system captures and flags the risks across the entire value chain from tiers 1 to 4.

The traceability engine ensures that every transaction in the system reflects the real-world complexity with close to 300 supply chain transformation steps.

Consolidation of all major material certification schemes on a single unified platform that allows third- party verification through certification bodies. The third-party sustainability certification schemes and independent verification are a key requirement for the newly enacted European law banning greenwashing to ensure that product sustainability claims are authentic and verifiable.

Material-origin verification (for tier 4 and tier 5 suppliers) for all material value chains from recycled polyester, organic cotton, man-made cellulosic to responsible animal fibers.

The new version offers standardized and automated data exchange with fashion brands and textile suppliers through API and SFTP protocol.

Overall, the platform users have a significantly enhanced user dashboard, intuitive interface, and additional data integrity checks to ensure a highly robust, reliable and scalable traceability platform. Currently, more than 8,000 supply chain roles from more than 70 countries are using the platform to enable their supply chains to become more traceable, for more than 800 million units.

Posted: March 14, 2024

Source: TextileGenesis, a Lectra company