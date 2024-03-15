Sympatex Presents Innovations And Strategic Partnerships At Performance Days

UNTERFÖHRING, Germany — March 15, 2024 — From March 20th – 21st, 2024 membrane manufacturer Sympatex invites to Performance Days Munich (Apparel booth: P17 / Hall C2 ; Footwear Booth: FW07 / Hall C1). Sympatex will showcase its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and strategic collaboration within the industry in different ways.

Cooperation with e.dye

At the apparel booth P17 / Hall C2 Sympatex is set to unveil three new products, a plain weave, a dobby and a twill, all sourced from e.dye®.

e.dye® is a solution dyed polyester color system with over 5,000 colors and a sophisticated color-matching process for garment textiles. Solution dyeing consumes up to 60% less water, uses up to 90% less chemicals and produces fewer CO2 emissions.

“Working together with e.dye® is a paradigm shift in textile dyeing”, said Kim Scholze, CSO Sympatex.

“Solution dyeing has become a prominent topic in the textile sector, driven by multiple compelling factors. To reduce environmental impacts during production, the advent of the new dyeing process signals a promising shift for the industry at large. In the quest for a more eco-friendly planet, solution dyeing exemplifies how technology can offer innovative solutions to meet the demand for leaving less traces on the planet. Therefore, we are very proud of our cooperation with e.dye®”, added Scholze.

“Because e.dye® actually puts the color inside the yarn, adding the new products to our portfolio gives us three major advantages. Saving water, producing less CO2, using less chemicals. Moreover, since the pigment becomes an inherent component of the yarn (in contrast to traditional processes where the yarn is produced and then colored), solution dyeing yields fibers with exceptional color fastness. These fibers resist bleeding or fading even with prolonged use or exposure to sunlight. Since there is no dyeing process, which has many different influencing factors on colour accuracy, reproducibility is guaranteed with dope dyed goods when reordering”, said Anja Palic, Product Management Sympatex.

Tokyo Fiber2Fiber Spring AS

The new Sympatex laminate is selected for the trend forum fabrics at Performance Days Munich. This years’ focus topis is called „Beyond bottles – the future of Polyester“.

By 2027, the European Commission is expected to introduce minimum quotas for the use of recycled plastic components in new products. These quotas would be mandatory for the plastics processing industry and are likely to be between 15 and 30 percent. The introduction of such quotas will lead to the plastics processing industry having to adapt its production in order to use more recycled fibers. As a result, the demand for high-quality recycled plastic will increase significantly. As a result, fabric manufacturers need to come up with alternatives to polyester derived from plastic bottles up until now.

Sympatexs’ alternative to conventional bottle recycling is called fiber2fiber. The selected item, Tokyo Fiber2Fiber Spring AS is composed of a 100% Fiber2Fiber first layer fabric. This innovative F2F yarn is made from chemically recycled pre- and post-consumer waste using old garments and cutting waste. The development of this laminate amongst others is an initiative aiming to close the textile loop. It is suitable for functional garments in the outdoor and sportswear industry.

Footwear Pecha Kuchas

Sympatex supports the Footwear Pecha Kuchas in the Expert Talk Area on Thursday 21st of March 2024, 9.30-10.15 a.m. CET. Sharp presentations are awaiting all guests to gain valuable insights from industry leaders.

“I am very much looking forward to immersing myself in the fantastic possibilities of sustainability in the shoe segment with everyone interested in. If you take a closer look at shoes, there are a lot of sustainability parameters to discover.”, said Helena Gillerblad, Marketing & Communications Sympatex.

Sustainability Impact Program

The “Sustainability Impact Program” from Sympatex is a training program aimed at young designers from the outdoor industry. In the first module, which starts at the Performance Days in fall 2024, Sympatex offers 20 selected designers a platform for knowledge exchange, workshops and lectures on the topic of “Responsible Design”. During the current Performance Days Sympatex is raffling off one place in the competition. The company invites you to come along and take part in the draw.

“The aim of the program is to appeal to the decision-making power of the designer. Their impact within the value chain is of enormous importance in bringing sustainable and recyclable products into circulation. A designer who understands the steps to the material and the process after sampling is able to design responsibly, develop new effective ideas and make the right decisions. This is an important building block in the value chain and can only work through teamwork and interdisciplinary approaches. As an ingredient brand, Sympatex is strongly networked and wants to use this advantage to push forward the circular economy in the textile sector with the “Sustainability Impact Program”, among other initiatives.” Says Lisa Polk, Circularity Expert Sympatex.

Cooperation with DMIX

DMIx drives product development and enables real-time collaboration between brands and suppliers in one digital platform.

“At Sympatex, we believe in harnessing the power of technology and collaboration to drive sustainable innovation forward. Therefore, we would like to highlight our cooperation with DMIx. DMIx enables us to be a prioneer in digital product development, speeding-up processes while at the same time reducing costs and saving valuable resources. We look forward to sharing our vision with the industry and working together towards a more sustainable future. We invite everyone to explore the fantastic benefits for you as a Sympatex customer at our booth and to meet DMIx at Performance Days TECH HUB”, says Carmen Keim, Color Management Sympatex.

Invitation to Happy Hour

Sympatex cordially invites customers, journalists, and industry insiders to visit its booth at Performance Days in Munich and join the brand for an evening of celebration and networking at the happy hour event.

Sympatex will host an exclusive happy hour event in the evening, together with its partners e.dye and DMIx. This gathering will provide an opportunity for attendees to mingle, network, and engage in meaningful conversations about the latest trends and developments shaping the future of performance textiles.

Posted: March 15, 2024

Source: Sympatex Technologies GmbH