Stratasys To Demonstrate How Textile Printing Companies Can Drive New Revenue Streams With 3DFashion Technology At Texprocess Frankfurt

RHEINMÜNSTER, Germany — March 11, 2024 — Stratasys will showcase its unique 3DFashion™ direct-to-textile 3D printing technology at Texprocess in Frankfurt, highlighting how textile printing companies can drive profitable growth and unlock new design capabilities on behalf of designers, and luxury brands.

In Hall 8.0, stand #D28, Stratasys will present its J850 TechStyle™ 3D printer, demonstrating the very latest in additive manufacturing plus exclusive direct to garment advanced capabilities. This provides manufacturers unparallelled opportunities to achieve intricate patterns and optical illusions unmatched by traditional methods. Stratasys will also showcase its new direct-to-garment tool, enabling existing garments to be enhanced with new designs. This process will therefore prolong their lifespan and reduce waste whilst creating personalized and customized pieces.

Stratasys will launch the commercial availability of the Original Urban Tattoo Collection, a collaboration with designer Travis Fitch, showcasing 3D designs inspired by body tattoos that can be 3D printed onto garments such as jeans and jackets. This collection not only transforms old garments into unique wearable art, but also promotes sustainability within the textile industry.

The J850 TechStyle 3D printer’s versatility enables users to print directly onto semi-flexible or rigid materials, in a choice of over 600k colors available in both matte and glossy finishes. Its compatibility with various software tools allows users to adjust the height of 2D patterns, alter colors and textures, and convert them into 3D designs, resulting in top quality customized designs, further solidifying Stratasys’ position as an industry leader in 3D printing innovation.

Posted: March 11, 2024

Source: Stratasys