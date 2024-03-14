Hanes Adds SuperSoft Styles To Originals Collection, Its Softest Innovation In More Than A Century

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — March 14, 2024 — Hanes, No. 1 brand of basic apparel1with products in 9 out of 10 homes in the U.S., is expanding on the success of its largest cross-category launch ever by introducing Hanes® Originals with SuperSoft fabrics. The line builds upon Hanes Originals, a bold and youthful collection of body basics that delivers modern styles without sacrificing comfort. The new styles go a step further with updated pieces, injecting luxurious colors and, most importantly, the absolute softest fabrics, made from luxe viscose from bamboo.

“We are thrilled to introduce Hanes Originals with SuperSoft fabrics, the latest addition to our comfort-driven lineup,” said Jane Newman, Chief Design Officer, Global Innerwear HanesBrands. “We are leveraging our global design expertise to develop pieces that tick all the boxes for our consumers. Unmatched softness, driven by transformative fabrics that have truly redefined comfort, is what the new styles are all about.”

A part of the iconic Hanes Originals collection, these essentials celebrate strength through softness. With new tonal designs and luxurious fabrics, Hanes’ new SuperSoft styles capture the essence of what has always made Hanes synonymous with feeling comfortable and true to yourself.

The full array of Hanes Originals with SuperSoft styles is a comprehensive selection of luxe basics for men, women and kids and includes underwear, bras, socks and comfywear ranging in prices from $10 – $34. These products deliver supreme softness with elevated fabrics, ensuring consumers have access to high quality pieces at affordable prices.

Hanes Originals SuperSoft styles are now available on Hanes.com, and consumers can experience the revolutionary softness by visiting Hanes retail stores and authorized retailers nationwide, including Amazon, Target, Walmart and Kohl’s.

“The Great Softening”

The launch of Hanes Originals with SuperSoft fabrics will kick off with a creative campaign. “The Great Softening”, developed by The Martin Agency, takes viewers on a journey to the Wild West, where the rugged turn soft. Hanes’ legacy begins in 1901, when the creation of the iconic brand would begin its journey to becoming the No. 1 brand of underwear2 in the U.S. that it is today. “The Great Softening” juxtaposes the tough landscape of the early 1900’s with the unmatched softness of Hanes in 2024.

“This is the sequel to last year’s Hanes Originals anthemic spot, so we decided to continue to push the needle. But this time on a different narrative—one that takes place in the rough and tough Wild West — a time when living was every shade of uncomfortable,” said Rushil Nadkarni, Associate Creative Director, The Martin Agency.

The campaign commercial and supporting creative was directed by Joseph Kahn, a Grammy-award winning commercial, music video and feature film director, whose videos have been commissioned by some of the greatest artists in the industry.

“The clip helps differentiate Hanes from competitors with an easy humor that defines how accessible the brand is,” said Kahn. “Underwear can be a tricky product to sell, and we break through the awkwardness by embracing and celebrating it. Yet the ad takes the product seriously through high production value and aesthetics. The commercial reflects the product: relatable, stylish, and state of the art.”

The ads launch during college basketball playoffs on CBS, Tru, TBS and TNT. The full campaign is supported with social and digital media as well as through organic social and influencer marketing.

The “Great Softening” campaign debuts on March 17th and commercials can be viewed www.youtube.com/hanes.

1Source: Circana, Consumer Tracking Service, U.S., unit sales, 12 Months Ending December 2023

2Source: Circana, Consumer Tracking Service, U.S., brand sales, 12 Months Ending December 2023

Posted: March 14, 2024

Source: HanesBrands