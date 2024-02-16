Sympatex Presents Innovative Technologies At Lineapelle 2024

UNTERFÖHRING, Germany — February 16, 2024 — Sympatex, a supplier of sustainable high-tech functional materials, will be showcasing two new technologies in the footwear sector at Lineapelle in Milan from February 20-22, 2024.

Lineapelle is the international trade fair for the leather and footwear industry and is regarded as particularly trend-setting in the sector. For Sympatex, it offers the ideal platform to present the latest developments and innovative technologies. The trade fair enables the membrane manufacturer to present its comprehensive commitment to sustainability and technological excellence to a wide audience.

“Sympatex is the sustainable approach to a highly functional and fully recyclable membrane. Our laminates are designed to respect the environment while providing durability and comfort for the wearer. At the upcoming Lineapelle, we are excited to introduce two remarkable innovations – Moisture-Tech and Non-Woven – that will redefine performance and sustainability in the footwear industry,” says Kim Scholze, CSMO Sympatex.

Moisture-tech by Sympatex® offers fast sweat absorption and dries in a very short time. In the Heat Insulation Test, moisture-tech by Sympatex® has the advantage of 45% less heat in the shoe compared to other technologies.

Non-woven by Sympatex® offers maximum comfort. By eliminating the use of polyurethane foam in the production of the laminate, Sympatex has succeeded in reducing CO2 emissions by 10% and water consumption by 15%.

“To achieve this, we have replaced the PU layer with 100% recycled polyester non-woven. This has made us more resource-efficient and has brought us a decisive step closer to our goal of making the entire laminate mono-material and recyclable. The technical performance of our laminate has also improved,” adds Yasemin Malcolm, Product Management Sympatex.

Visit the Sympatex stand at Lineapelle (Hall 22, Stand H13-19, K14-20) and find out more about the future of sustainable functional materials.

Posted: February 16, 2024

Source: Sympatex Technologies GmbH