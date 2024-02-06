Sympatex Expands Sales Team With Experienced Industry Experts

UNTERFÖHRING, Germany — February 6, 2024 — Sympatex, the innovative membrane specialist, announced the expansion of its sales team. Eric Brendel and Leandra Reisner are joining the company and will contribute their extensive expertise and passion for sustainable innovations with immediate effect.

With Leandra Reisner, Sympatex has gained a young expert in the field of sustainable textile innovations.

The trained textile and clothing technician most recently worked as a sales representative at Weichert Agencies GmbH. At Weichert, Leandra was largely responsible for building up the US market, as well as for trade fairs and suppliers.

“What fascinates me about Sympatex is that the entire company lives the topic of sustainability and implements everything technically possible to achieve the goal of a circular economy as quickly as possible. At the same time, there are people working at Sympatex who inspire me with their energy. It’s great to work with people like that,” Reisner said, Business Development manager, Sympatex.

“I am delighted to be representing Sympatex from now on and to be working together to drive forward a circular economy for our industry. I would like to invite everyone who knows me from my previous work to continue to shape the future together. If you are curious, let me know! I look forward to hearing from you and sharing my exciting new journey with you,” adds Reisner.

With more than 26 years of experience in the outdoor industry, Brendel brings an impressive track record in marketing and sales of technically demanding materials. His in-depth knowledge of the industry and proven ability to build strong customer relationships will make a valuable contribution to further strengthening Sympatex’s position in the market.

“When you’ve been in the industry for a long time, sustainability is a huge topic. I want to be actively involved in the area of sustainability and saving the world, so I’m really looking forward to my future with Sympatex. Sympatex’s motto, Re>close the loop, also applies to me: I studied textile technology because I wanted to do things better. Now I can kick-start the whole thing in a meaningful way with Sympatex, with the right materials, said Brendel, Business Development manager, Sympatex.

“I am delighted to have Leandra and Eric join our sales team. Their expertise, passion and commitment are not only an asset, but a real milestone for the success of Sympatex. Together we will use 2024 for real change,” said Kim Scholze CSMO Sympatex.

Shared goals for sustainable innovation: Eric Brendel and Leandra Reisner will focus on further strengthening Sympatex’s position as a leading provider of recyclable functional materials. Their joining the sales team underlines Sympatex’s commitment to continuous innovation and providing sustainable solutions to customers worldwide.

Posted: February 6, 2024

Source: Sympatex Technologies GmbH