Pantone Color Institute Releases Pantone Fashion Colour Trend Report Autumn/Winter 2024/2025 For London Fashion Week

LONDON — February 16, 2024 — Pantone LLC, the global authority on colour and provider of professional colour standards for the design industries, today announced the Pantone® Fashion Colour Trend Report Autumn/Winter 2024/2025 edition for London Fashion Week (LFW). Published for the fashion industry by the Pantone Color Institute, the trend forecasting and colour consultancy, this season’s report features the top ten standout colours as well as the five new core classics we can expect to see as fashion designers introduce new Autumn/Winter collections.

The palette of potent and powerful colors featured in LFW Autumn/Winter 2024/2025 melds a fusion of retro influences with our desire to create new visions. Blending wearability with desirability, this grouping of sophisticated mid-tones, nature-based hues, deep darks, and natural and honest neutrals signify a shift in mood with their strong trans-seasonal appeal and inherent statement of elegance and ease. Sleek and practical, yet visually engaging, they are dependable essentials that embrace an approach to dressing that is more pure and simple, but at the same time lends itself to creativity and playfully dramatic statements.

“Colours for LFW Autumn/Winter 2024/2025 reimagine a new definition of core color and seasonless shades.” said Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute. “Linked to a more considered approach to color’s functionality, this creative yet approachable palette creates a strong foundational base upon which to layer playful accent tones that adds drama to the simplicity, indulges the senses and embraces the “elevated every day.”

About the LFW Autumn/Winter 2024/2025 Colour Palette:

A versatile mix of saturated brights with rich nature based tones increases the possibilities.

PANTONE 16-1429 TCX Sunburn: Sunburn, a burnished brown warm to the touch.

PANTONE 19-5232 TCX Rain Forest: Rain Forest, a verdant green born from nature.

PANTONE 17-1563 TCX Cherry Tomato: Cherry Tomato, a luscious prolific red that tempts the tastebuds.

PANTONE 12-4609 TCX Starlight Blue: Starlight Blue, an ethereal blue hue both lofty and airy.

PANTONE 17-1449 TCX Pureed Pumpkin: Pureed Pumpkin, a hearty orange with a slightly intense unique flavor.

PANTONE 14-0837 TCX Misted Yellow: Misted Yellow, a lightly spiced veiled yellow that manifests the beauty of the natural world.

PANTONE 12-4301 TCX Almond Milk: Almond Milk, a naturally nutritious creamy white.

PANTONE 19-2311 TCX Eggplant: Eggplant, a distinctly defined purple with a tasteful aura.

PANTONE 17-4129 TCX Wave Ride: Wave Ride, a tropical ocean blue inspiring our desire for escape.

PANTONE 17-1503 TCX Storm Front: Storm Front, a mid-toned gray whose steady presence is a suggestion of what is to come.

About the LFW Autumn/Winter 2024/2025 New Classics:

Honest core tones establish new pillars.

PANTONE 14-1122 TCX Sheepskin: Sheepskin, a softened warm beige filled with ease and comfort.

PANTONE 19-1121 TCX Pinecone: Pinecone, a simple, humble, and straightforward rustic brown.

PANTONE 19-3815 TCX Evening Blue: Evening Blue, an open and expansive darkened blue.

PANTONE 19-3906 TCX Dark Shadows: Dark Shadows, a staunch gray that moves with cold precision.

PANTONE 18-0525 TCX Iguana: Iguana, a versatile arboreal green that underscores our appreciation of nature.

Posted: February 16, 2024

Source: Pantone