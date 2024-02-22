North Sails Unveils Spring/Summer Collection And New Logo, Celebrating Sustainable Iterations Of Its Classic Designs

LONDON — February 22, 2024 — North Sails, the international sailmaker, watersports and lifestyle clothing brand, launches a brand-new logo that brings together its brands, and the new SS24 apparel collection that is another step in its Ocean Positive journey.

Spring/Summer 2024

Drawing inspiration from the timeless cuts and enduring designs that define North Sails, the SS24 collection pays homage to the brand’s heritage. Inspired by Newport, the location of the historic North Sails loft and epitome of East Coast sailing elegance, this collection showcases vibrant outerwear, lightweight summer knits, and upcycled beachwear. Crafted with contemporary fabrics, each piece effortlessly combines form, function and maximum comfort.

Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to becoming an Ocean Positive brand, North Sails introduces more recycled, upcycled, and organic fabrics across the collection. Highlights include the 100% recycled Reversible Sailor Jacket for both man and woman (recycled memory polyamide and shiny big ripstop), Horizon Pro Hybrid footwear made from recycled nylon and water-based suede, and the recycled 3-layer Commuter Trench from North Tech.

By repurposing surplus materials and incorporating innovative technologies like REPREVE® Our Ocean™ fibre, the collection is another important step in putting sustainability at the heart of the brand’s products. Over 90% of the collection’s face fabrics and padding are sourced from sustainable materials, and the garments’ tighter weaves reduce microfibre shedding and water pollution.

Unveiling the new North Sails logo

Demonstrated in its new logo, North Sails lives at the intersection of wind and water. It marks a fundamental shift for the North family of businesses, which is bringing together Sailmaking, Apparel and Action Sports into a united, unified brand.

The new logo embodies a legacy of innovation and pioneering ethos that defines the brand’s DNA, helping its communities and athletes to drive high performance and look beyond the horizon. This iconic emblem not only reflects the brand’s commitment to sustainable innovation, but also encapsulates its enduring spirit of exploration. Across Sailmaking, Apparel and Action Sports, wind and water endure as fundamental elements of the North Sails identity, fostering connections among diverse communities on and off the water.

Introducing North Tech:

Complementing its lifestyle range, North Sails launches a first-of-its-kind collection from North Tech, showcasing technically advanced iterations designed for the modern adventurer. Crafted from recycled and performance-focused fabrics, North Tech blends style with functionality, seamlessly transitioning from the office to outdoors.

Posted: February 22, 2024

Source: North Sails