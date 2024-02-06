Lynsey Jones Named Executive Director Of The Americas Apparel Producers’ Network (AAPN)

ATLANTA — January 30, 2024 — Lynsey Jones was recently named executive director of the Atlanta-based Americas Apparel Producers’ Network (AAPN). Jones is only the third person and second woman in 43 years to become executive director of AAPN.

AAPN is a network of sourcing and supply chain managers and executives in the apparel industry.

After graduating from NC State’s Wilson College of Textiles with a BA and MS in textiles, Jones worked for Abercrombie & Fitch in Sourcing. Her next job took her to VF. Corp. where she held multiple positions over 10 years including director of VF Sourcing in Latin America, and director of Responsible Sourcing. Most recently, Jones was vice president of Global Sourcing Strategy & Transformation, Carters Inc.

“Few have walked her walk,” said Mike Todaro, AAPN emeritus. “Degrees in textiles. Incredible career progression. C-Suite promotions. Tons of high powered presentations. Thousands of sourcing and business decisions. Two stints overseas, Panama and Hong Kong. In short, Lynsey knows YOUR story, what you do, what you know, what you bring from your link to the chain within the AAPN. She was built to take on and lead the AAPN as her next career progression.

“As Kurt Cavano told Sue and me many years ago, we’re not in the apparel business, we’re in the people business,” Todaro added. “The truth is neither Sue nor I had that much ground level experience in either. Well, Lynsey has. That’s why she’s here.”

“I am so thrilled to be taking on this role and truly humbled that Sue and Mike would trust me with their life’s work,” Jones said. “This opportunity gives me a chance to do what I’ve always wanted — use my experience and connections to give back to an industry and a region I love so very much while doing it with people that I have known my entire career. Its like working with my family, and AAPN feels like home to me”

Posted February 6, 2024

Source: Americas Apparel Producers’ Network (AAPN)