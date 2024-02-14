Liberated Brands Announces PFAS-Free Future For Spyder Skiwear

COSTA MESA, Calif. — February 13, 2024 — Liberated Brands (Liberated) today announced that beginning in Fall 2024, Spyder skiwear produced by Liberated will be Per and Polyfluorinated substance (PFAS) free. With this initiative, they will also introduce new innovations in waterproof materials and Durable Water Repellent (DWR), delivering outdoor enthusiasts unparalleled protection against the elements.

In a pivotal move, Liberated deployed an initial assessment of its Spyder products, which resulted in a multiple-season plan to phase out PFAS from its branded skiwear. Spyder is one of the world’s most recognizable outdoor and active lifestyle brands, and this initiative leads the industry forward as Liberated works with its fabric partners to refine its raw material selection and commercialization procedures, ensuring the top quality of material performance and compliance.

“We are extremely proud to announce that Spyder skiwear produced by Liberated will now be PFAS-free,” said Brady Collings, General Manager of Spyder at Liberated, the brand’s core operating partner across North America, Europe, Japan and Australia. “This decision is a big deal for the active and outdoor industry and we’re proud to be at the forefront. We look forward to taking the next step in providing high-quality products that are better for our consumers and the environment.”

“At Liberated, we believe in technology and innovation, and recently we’ve focused that energy on lessening the impact that our Spyder products have on the planet.” Said Bryhn Ireson, VP of Product of Spyder at Liberated. “This move to PFAS-free materials is a big step in that direction.”

Since its inception, Spyder has put the needs and experiences of its consumers at the forefront of every decision. The brand’s commitment to innovation is further underscored by its integration of advancements like EXO Shield, GridWeb, Shell Fleece and other groundbreaking technologies. With a hyper-focus on product testing and innovation, Liberated looks forward to introducing PFAS-free Spyder-branded skiwear and its new materials innovations in Fall 2024.

Posted: February 14, 2024

Source: Liberated Brands