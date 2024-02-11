International Federation of Knitting Technologists(IFKT) Announces 51th IFKT Congress: “The FUTURE OF KNITTING”

MONCHENGLADBACH, Germany — February 5, 2024 — In Brampton, Ontario CANADA – knitting technologists organization IFKT is pleased to announce its highly anticipated biannual conference, Future of Knitting. The conference will be held on August 21st and 22nd at the Cyril Clark theater in Brampton (ON).

“Future of knitting” is the premier event in the textile sector, bringing together professionals, experts, and thought leaders from around the world. This year’s conference promises to be the most dynamic and engaging yet, with a focus on the latest trends, innovations, and challenges in the knitting industry.

Attendees will have the opportunity to:

– Gain insights from renowned keynote speakers who are shaping the future of the knitting industry.

– Participate in interactive panel discussions featuring industry leaders, sharing their expertise and best practices.

– Network with like-minded professionals, establishing valuable connections and fostering collaboration.

– Explore cutting-edge products and services showcased by leading companies in the industry.

“We are thrilled to host Future of Knitting and bring together the brightest minds in the knitting industry,” said Hitesh Kumar Sharma-President (North America) at IFKT “This year’s conference will provide a platform for knowledge sharing, innovation, and collaboration, driving the knitwear’s /textile forward.”

The conference agenda will cover a wide range of topics on global innovation in knitting sector.

Registration for Future of Knitting is now open, and interested participants are encouraged to visit our conference website at www.ifktnam.ca to secure their spot. The conference offers various registration options.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for organizations seeking to gain exposure and showcase their products and services to a global audience of industry professionals. For sponsorship inquiries, please send your enquiries at Email: hktola@yahoo.com

Posted: February 11, 2024

Source: Hitesh Kumar Sharma — President – IFKT (North America)