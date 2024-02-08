Ermenegildo Zegna Group To Open New Luxury Footwear And Leather Goods Production Facility In Sala Baganza, Parma, Italy

MILAN — February 8, 2024 — Ermenegildo Zegna Group announced today that it will open a new luxury footwear and leather goods production facility in Sala Baganza (Parma). The new facility, scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026, will expand the Group’s production capacity and allow for further focus on promoting and enhancing Italian craftsmanship.

Gildo Zegna, Chairman and CEO of the Ermenegildo Zegna Group, said: “Luxury footwear and leather goods are flagships of Italian manufacturing. While we are creating a true center of excellence focused on these important aspects of the Italian luxury industry by opening this new facility, the center will be more than just a production facility.

It will play an important role as a training ground for a new generation of artisans, ensuring the ongoing viability of these important skills and working to preserve the uniqueness of Made in Italy. Parma is the ideal location for this project, building on the region’s long history of craftsmanship and expanding our presence there.”

The Group is developing this cutting-edge center for excellence to meet the growing needs of its brands, focusing mainly on men’s footwear and leather goods and further supporting the growth of ZEGNA’s Triple StitchTM. The facility will also act as an important research and development (R&D) center, further strengthening the Group’s personalization offer as it seeks to meet clients’ growing demands. The new facility is expected to be completed by December 2026 and to employ over 300 people at full capacity in 2027.

As approved by local organizations, the 12,500 square meter facility will be constructed on a 10-hectare plot of land in the northern Emilian Apennines, located 10 km from the center of Parma. The architectural and landscape design of the new complex, developed by the internationally renowned Milan-based architecture and interior design studio ACPV ARCHITECTS Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, prioritizes the site’s unique environmental and natural features. In the ethos of designing an “oasis” as a tool for protecting and developing ecosystems, manufacturing and nature will coexist thanks to the innovative and sustainable architecture. Emphasizing a “design for tomorrow” philosophy, the facility will integrate large indoor and outdoor multifunctional spaces into the natural landscape and will be constructed with longevity and resilience at its core.

Posted: February 8, 2024

Source: Ermenegildo Zegna Group