Bemis Expands Family Of EverFit™ Elastic Replacement Adhesives

SHIRLEY, Mass.— February 13, 2024 — Bemis Associates Inc. today announced that it has expanded its EverFit™ family of elastic replacement adhesives, giving apparel designers a full range of support and breathability options to design consistent, all-day comfort into garments for a wide variety of uses and body types.

EverFit, an innovative Sewfree® adhesive that replaces elastic and sewing to make clothes more comfortable and durable, has added 10 new EverFit offerings. Bemis’ softest and stretchiest adhesive yet, EverFit is particularly effective in elevating the performance and aesthetic of bras, waistbands and other garments that utilize straps, overlap seams or foldover hems.

“We know women and men want their clothes, especially bras and waistbands, to be comfortable all day, not just a few hours. This technology gives apparel brands the power to meet consumer demand and have the flexibility to create garments that fit every body shape with comfort for an entire day,” said Amir Nankali, Bemis global director of product innovation. “By offering this innovative technology in a wide variety of formulas, we are enabling apparel brands to create garments that provide different levels of support and breathability to meet consumers’ preferences.”

Bemis introduced EverFit in 2023 to immediate commercial success, particularly with brands in the intimates, performance and athleisure markets. Compared to traditional sewing and hems, Everfit reduces seamlines without adding bulk for a smooth look and feel. These benefits provide apparel brands with greater design opportunities in an ever-changing fashion landscape, and consumers with a lighter, more comfortable, consistent, all-day fit.

Available in solid, net and Bemis FlowFree breathable formats, Everfit technology is ideal for bralettes, wire bras, sports bras, t-shirt bras, leggings, underwear, biker shorts, and waistlines for sweatpants, and joggers.

Posted: February 13, 2024

Source: Bemis Associates, Inc.