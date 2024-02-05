Anthropologie Announces Expanded Collaboration with Cotton Incorporated’s Blue Jeans Go Green™ Denim Recycling Program

PHILADELPHIA — February 5, 2024 — Anthropologie, the global lifestyle brand, announced today their collaboration with Cotton Incorporated’s Blue Jeans Go Green™ program: an initiative at the forefront of denim recycling. Beginning today, Anthropologie customers are invited to bring in their pre-loved denim to any of the brand’s 200+ US retail locations. Through the collaboration, the old denim will be recycled into insulating material used in various applications of Cotton Incorporated’s consumer sustainability program.

Anthropologie’s A Greater Good platform outlines the brands priority of being a force for good in better service to our planet, its people, and their products, and details their journey to becoming more environmentally responsible and socially conscious. Through conservation initiatives, partnering with a diverse array of non-profit partners, and working to ensure the products they sell are ethically sourced, the brand hopes to incite meaningful change.

“At Anthropologie, we are committed to creating a more sustainable future and being mindful of our environmental impact on the planet across our business operations,” states Elizabeth Preis, Anthropologie Group’s Global Chief Marketing Officer. “We are thrilled to be growing our participation with Cotton’s Blue Jeans Go Green™ program and to bring our incredibly loyal community along to join in our sustainability efforts. I am confident that through this relationship, we will grow Anthropologie’s denim circularity initiative, support in waste-reduction, and reduce our overall environmental impact.”

“We are thrilled that cotton circularity and the Blue Jeans Go Green™ program is a part of Anthropologie’s continued sustainability journey” says Andrea Samber, director of consumer marketing, brand partnerships for Cotton Incorporated. “Anthropologie’s commitment to drive action via a circular model aligns with Cotton’s core values and efforts in protecting our planet so that it can flourish by keeping denim waste out of landfills.”

This will be the third consecutive year Anthropologie will be taking part in the Blue Jeans Go Green™ program and has evolved denim recycling to be implemented as a year-round, always on initiative. Customers of Anthropologie will be invited to recycle any type of denim apparel item as long as it’s made of 90% cotton or greater, anytime throughout the year. Additionally, to show their continued commitment, Anthropologie has set the goal of diverting 10 tons of denim by the end of 2025.

Posted: February 5, 2024

Source: Anthropologie