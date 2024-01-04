SPESA Sets Its Sights On The West Coast For 2024 Advancements In Manufacturing Technologies Conference

RALEIGH, N.C. — December 20, 2023 — The Sewn Products Equipment and Suppliers of the Americas (SPESA) will host its Advancements in Manufacturing Technologies Conference on Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Los Angeles, bringing together both suppliers and manufacturers to discuss current and emerging innovations in the sewn products industry, with a honed in focus on efforts being made specifically in California.

The conference will take place at the California Market Center (CMC), an iconic downtown Los Angeles hub for the fashion industry. Built in 1963 as the first wholesale fashion marketplace west of the Mississippi, the CMC has a proud history in the global fashion industry as the heartbeat of the Los Angeles Fashion District. Now comprising three towers than span more than 1.8 million square feet, the CMC is home to more than 300 designers and brands, including Adidas, Fendi, and Hugo Boss.

“We’re very excited about heading west for our next edition of the SPESA Advancements Conference,” said SPESA President Michael McDonald. “The value of the Advancements Conference isn’t just about the quality of content and information-sharing that is generated during the event. There’s also significant value in the locations that these events are held. It’s a priority of SPESA’s to host events in markets where innovation and positive change are not only being discussed, but are actually being implemented. Los Angeles fits this strategic bill for us.”

Recognizing its vast reach and understanding of the industry in California, and more notably the Los Angeles market, SPESA has tapped the California Fashion Association (CFA) and esteemed industry veteran Ilse Metchek to support the Advancements Conference by bringing together some of the city’s top industry leaders for the event. The California Fashion Association (CFA), which was established nearly 30 years ago, represents manufacturers, suppliers, educational institutions, allied associations, and all apparel-related businesses throughout the Golden State. The organization provides its members with forums for industry networking, updates impacting the industry such as global sourcing opportunities and labor law compliance, and education on industry advancements and technology.

“One thing I’ve learned over the years working in the fashion industry, is that success and growth are only possible when we identify ways to work together. This is what the CFA is working to accomplish in its partnership with SPESA,” said Ilse Metcheck, founder and president of CFA. “We’re thrilled to welcome SPESA and its members to Los Angeles for the Advancements Conference — I’m confident that this event will serve as a launchpad for future collaboration between our two groups.”

The SPESA Advancements Conference is known for providing a unique platform for speakers and attendees to engage in an open dialogue and learn about new ideas, solutions, and technologies available for the sewn products industry. The 2024 Advancements Conference will aim to tackle efforts being made in the space of sustainability, while also focusing on the always popular themes of automation and on-demand manufacturing.

Registration for the conference is open now. A discounted early bird rate of $250 will be available until February 16, 2024, after which registration will be $300 per attendee. The CMC has partnered with six area hotels, offering 20 to 25 percent discounted room rates. A complete list of the available hotels — all within walking distance of the CMC — can be found here.

To learn more and register for the Advancements Conference, visit www.SPESA.org.

