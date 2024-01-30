SEAMS Announces 2024 Board Of Directors

WAKE FOREST, NC — January 29, 2024 — SEAMS has announced the new membership election for the Board of Directors 2024 calendar year today.
“While the demand for “Made in America” products continues to increase, so do the challenges we face. The SEAMS 2024 Board of Directors looks to continue its support of our members by being the biggest advocate and voice for the domestic sewn products industry”, stated Britt Moore, SEAMS President. “Our driven and talented board spans all facets of the supply chain throughout the US Market and has had the honor of being led by Ron Roach for the past two years. His insightful leadership and forward thinking have been invaluable during this time, and I would like to thank him for all his devotion and support. We look forward to advancing SEAMS in 2024 as we work to grow our membership and expand on several industry-focused events and hosting our two SEAMS conferences for 2024.”
We thank our Board for all that was accomplished in 2023 and look forward to another successful year. We are honored to announce the 2024 Board of Directors – welcoming those that are new to the board (designated by*) as follows:
Executive Committee:
- Britt Moore, Minnesota Knitting Mills, SEAMS President
- Brent Jones, Henderson Machinery, SEAMS Vice-President
- Jim Hopkins, Hamrick Mills, SEAMS Secretary/Treasurer
- Ron Roach, Contempora Fabrics, SEAMS Ex-Officio
Education Director a three-year term by appointment:
- Alex Whitley, Contempora Fabrics
Supplier Directors serving a three-year term by appointment:
- Tanya Wade, Manufacturing Solutions Center
- Ryan Smith, Printcraft Company
- Stacey Bridges, Hanes Dye and Finishing
- Xochil Herrera Scheer*, The Chicago Pattern Maker
Manufacturing/Contractor Directors serving a one-year term by appointment:
- Anthony Marini, Heartland Manufacturing
- Marty Bailey, TSG Apparel
- Mindy Martell, Clothier Design Source
- Brian Alhanati*, Custom Fab USA
- Steven Hawkins*, America Knits
Executive Director
- Will Duncan, Will Duncan & Associates 2017- Present
Posted: January 30, 2024
Source: SEAMS, the National Association for the U.S. Sewn Products Industry