SEAMS Announces 2024 Board Of Directors

WAKE FOREST, NC — January 29, 2024 — SEAMS has announced the new membership election for the Board of Directors 2024 calendar year today.

“While the demand for “Made in America” products continues to increase, so do the challenges we face. The SEAMS 2024 Board of Directors looks to continue its support of our members by being the biggest advocate and voice for the domestic sewn products industry”, stated Britt Moore, SEAMS President. “Our driven and talented board spans all facets of the supply chain throughout the US Market and has had the honor of being led by Ron Roach for the past two years. His insightful leadership and forward thinking have been invaluable during this time, and I would like to thank him for all his devotion and support. We look forward to advancing SEAMS in 2024 as we work to grow our membership and expand on several industry-focused events and hosting our two SEAMS conferences for 2024.”

We thank our Board for all that was accomplished in 2023 and look forward to another successful year. We are honored to announce the 2024 Board of Directors – welcoming those that are new to the board (designated by*) as follows:

Executive Committee:

Britt Moore, Minnesota Knitting Mills, SEAMS President

Brent Jones, Henderson Machinery, SEAMS Vice-President

Jim Hopkins, Hamrick Mills, SEAMS Secretary/Treasurer

Ron Roach, Contempora Fabrics, SEAMS Ex-Officio

Education Director a three-year term by appointment:

Alex Whitley, Contempora Fabrics

Supplier Directors serving a three-year term by appointment:

Tanya Wade, Manufacturing Solutions Center

Ryan Smith, Printcraft Company

Stacey Bridges, Hanes Dye and Finishing

Xochil Herrera Scheer*, The Chicago Pattern Maker

Manufacturing/Contractor Directors serving a one-year term by appointment:

Anthony Marini, Heartland Manufacturing

Marty Bailey, TSG Apparel

Mindy Martell, Clothier Design Source

Brian Alhanati*, Custom Fab USA

Steven Hawkins*, America Knits

Executive Director

Will Duncan, Will Duncan & Associates 2017- Present

Posted: January 30, 2024

Source: SEAMS, the National Association for the U.S. Sewn Products Industry