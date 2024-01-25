ROICA™ By Asahi Kasei: The Key Ingredient For A Contemporary, Performance & Well Being Driven Smart Wardrobe

TOKYO — January 25, 2024 — In the dynamic world of fashion and textiles, ROICA™ by Asahi Kasei stands as a premium smart stretch fiber designed for the modern wardrobe. It enhances any clothing in fashion, lingerie, sport athleisure and hosiery by providing the appropriate well-being and stretch performance, transforming everyday garments into specialty items. ROICA™ caters to the demands of contemporary consumers by offering quality, pleasure, and confidence. ROICA™’s range includes speciality yarns like ROICA Eco-Smart™ family for sustainable solutions, completed by other families catering colour, shape, resistance and odor neutralizing solutions. All key innovations to fit everyday life needs.

At ROICA™ by Asahi Kasei, we understand the evolving needs of the modern wardrobe. Our range of yarns is designed to cater to a variety of applications, ensuring that each garment is not only beautiful but also excels in performance. The great stretch and recovery properties of ROICA™ yarns make them ideal for a wide array of clothing categories, promising comfort without compromising on style and performance.

ROICA Eco-Smart™: Leading the Change in Sustainable Fashion

In our commitment to sustainability, the ROICA™ Eco-Smart family has sustainable yarn range that is a testament to our dedication to environmental responsibility, offering a smart choice without sacrificing quality or performance. The ROICA™ Eco-Smart range is a great example of how contemporary fashion can align with smart values.

ROICA™ EF: First ever recycled stretch innovation in ROICA™, re-made from pre-consumer materials and supporting waste reduction. By choosing fabrics or garments with ROICATM EF, you automatically re-shape your contemporary wardrobe more sustainably with smart responsible values. This yarn is Certified to OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 CLASS 1 independently specialized for recycled product.

ROICA™ V550: Selecting fabrics and garments with ROICA™ V550 means you can reconfigure the way you dress more sustainably. This yarn is a pioneer in eco-circular stretch and represents the world-first sustainable degradable yarn by Asahi Kasei decomposed to CO2 and water after degradation. ROICA™V550 is rewarded with a C2C certified Material Health Certificate™**.

Embracing Innovation in Spring/Summer 25

With the onset of the SS25 season, we are excited to unveil the innovative applications of our yarns across various segments featured and interpreted by our partners latest innovations that will be presented during next round of textile fairs:

DENIM: Redefining the classic denim with added comfort, durability and sustainability. Partners: ARTISTIC MILLINERS, CANDIANI, PROSPERITY.

ESSENTIALS: Experience the next level of luxury with ROICA™ in lingerie, shapewear, and intimates, offering a quality fit and luxe finishing. Partners: MAGLIFICIO RIPA, DRESDNER SPITZEN, ILUNA GROUP, TESSITURA COLOMBO ANTONIO, CIFRA, LAUMA FABRIC.

STYLE#FIT: From casual to occasion wear, ROICATM brings comfort, flexibility, and smart fit to dresses, tailoring, shirting, and knitwear. Partners: BRUGNOLI, CIFRA, INNOVA FABRICS, MAGLIFICIO RIPA, PENN TEXTILE SOLUTIONS, SITIP, SOFILETA.

ACTIVATION: Perfect for gym, yoga, cycling, and athleisure, ROICATM offers freedom and high performance for every moment. Partners: BRUGNOLI, CIFRA, INNOVA FABRICS, MAGLIFICIO RIPA, PENN TEXTILE, SITIP, SOFILETA.

ROICA™ by Asahi Kasei continues to redefine the standards of contemporary fashion, intertwining elegance with responsible consciousness. Join us in embracing a future where fashion and sustainability coexist in harmony.

Last but not least, ROICA™ by Asahi Kasei commitment to sustainability as a company is demonstrated by the “Sustainability Facts”. This document not only showcases the environmental profile of our responsible and innovative yarns but also includes comprehensive company and production responsibility information. We believe in the power of showing the real journey – both of our company and our products. It’s more than just a practice; it’s our commitment to a sustainable future, offering a competitive edge and adding value to businesses.

Discover more: https://www.asahi-kasei.co.jp/fibers/en/roica/sustainability/index.html

ROICA™ EF: https://www.asahi-kasei.co.jp/fibers/en/roica/specialities/pdf/roica_ef.pdf

ROICA™ V550: https://www.asahi-kasei.co.jp/fibers/en/roica/specialities/pdf/roica_v550.pdf

** This certificate verifies that chemicals and materials used in the product have been selected to prioritize the protection of human health and the environment, generating a positive impact on the quality of materials available for future use and cycling. Based on the assessment methodology set out in the Cradle to Cradle Certified Product standard for the Material Health category, this certificate verifies that chemicals and materials used in the product are selected to prioritize the protection of human health and the environment, generating a positive impact on the quality of materials available for future use and cycling.

