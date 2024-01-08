Phil Gyori Named Chief Executive Officer Of United Sports Brands

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. — January 8, 2024 — United Sports Brands is pleased to announce the appointment of Phil Gyori as Chief Executive Officer. Phil most recently served as the CEO of Pelican Products, and has also held past senior leadership roles at top outdoor and lifestyle brands such as Bushnell and Nike. Phil’s appointment comes in the weeks following United Sports Brands’ acquisition by Norwest Equity Partners, which closed on November 20, 2023.

Gyori has over 30 years of executive and management experience and a proven track record of driving rapid business growth. Under his leadership at Pelican, the company saw tremendous growth in sales, with revenue increasing almost 50% during his 7 year tenure. In his prior 16-year stint at Bushnell, he helped the company achieve a five-fold top line increase and successfully integrate 10 acquisitions.

Tony Armand, Partner at Norwest Equity Partners, says, “We are thrilled to bring Phil on to lead the United Sports Brands team. He brings incredible experience and leadership that will play a huge role in growing the USB portfolio in the coming years.”

As he steps into his new Executive position, Gyori commented, “I am excited to join the company and its fantastic group of industry leading brands. I feel fortunate to be able to partner with the exceptional team that is already in place, and look forward to building on the foundation that USB has created.”

Posted: January 8, 2024

Source: United Sports Brands