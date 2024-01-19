Manufacturing Solutions Center (MSC) Offers M1 Programming Training For Stoll Flatbed Knitting Machines

CONNOVER, NC — January 19, 2024 — The Manufacturing Solutions Center (MSC) at Catawba Valley Community College will provide M1 Programming training for Stoll Flatbed Knitting machines from February 12 through February 16 to individuals interested in learning about flatbed knitting or improving their flatbed knitting skills.

Class size is limited and is structured to the individual needs of attendees. Core concepts covered in the program include the functions of the M1 software, stitch formation, programming of various stitch structures, and shape attributes. The program will be held at the MSC II facility in Conover, NC.

For more information about the program and costs, visit www.manufacturingsolutionscenter.org

Posted: January 19, 2024

Source: The Manufacturing Solutions Center (MSC)