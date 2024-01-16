ASRV And Hyosung Collaborate On Activewear Brand’s New 2023 Winter Collection

SEOUL, South Korea — January 16, 2024 — Always in search of the most advanced textiles to surprise and anticipate consumer needs, California-based ASRV, a premium, technical activewear brand that pushes the bounds of performance and style, has adopted Hyosung’s CREORA® Aerosilver technology into its newly released 2023 Winter collection.

CREORA Aerosilver is a functional polyester yarn that contains silver ions built into the fiber, which inhibits the proliferation and growth of microorganisms or bacteria harmful to the human body, providing long-lasting freshness.

ASRV, a men’s-only brand recognized for incorporating unseen technology to enhance their apparel, has chosen CREORA Aerosilver as a key performance ingredient for its Winter 2023 Collection of Tech-Terry™, Nano-Mesh, and Silver-Lite™ apparel to include hoodies, cargo joggers, sweats, tees, and shirts.

“ASRV is an innovative brand that is passionate about delivering only the best apparel when it comes to design, performance, comfort, and style in the activewear space,” said Laura Nilo, Hyosung US marketing manager – West Coast Lead. “We are thrilled to have collaborated on its Winter 2023 collection and look forward to furthering our partnership. ASRV is continually innovating to bring fresh new performance aesthetics by adopting more Hyosung multi-function fibers in future seasons.”

The vast majority of ASRV’s products are developed by its manufacturing and production team in South Korea, where they take part in a longstanding cultural tradition of premium craftsmanship. South Korea also has many specialized fabric mills, where ASRV can work with the teams to develop its custom technical materials and collaborating closely with Hyosung is the reason ASRV is able to innovate such unique products while maintaining its rigorous standards.

More information about the ASRV 2023 Base Layer Collection with CREORA® Areosilver can be found online here: https://asrv.com/collections/silver-lite-2-0

Posted: January 16, 2024

Source: Hyosung