The American Apparel & Footwear Association Unveils the 2024 American Image Awards Honorees

WASHINGTON — December 7, 2023 — The American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA) announces inspiring honorees for its 2024 American Image Awards this spring in NYC. Celebrating excellence and influence across the fashion landscape, this prestigious event spotlights visionaries who have embodied Innovation, Stewardship, Leadership, and Global Impact.

A distinguished group of individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions across the fashion industry and in communities around the world, the 2024 honorees include:

Lizanne Kindler, Executive Chair & CEO, KnitWell Group, as Person of the Year; Carhartt, Inc. as Company of the Year; Wes Gordon, Creative Director, Carolina Herrera, as Designer of the Year; Pamela Coke-Hamilton, Executive Director, International Trade Centre, as Global Vanguard; Global Fashion Agenda, accepted by CEO, Federica Marchionni, as Eco-Steward of the Year; and Allan Ellinger, Senior Managing Partner, MMG Advisors, as Trailblazer.

The gala – taking place at Gotham Hall in New York City on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 – will feature return emcee Segun Oduolowu, Boston Globe Today TV show host. The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Foundation will be the event’s longstanding charitable beneficiary.

Steve Lamar, President and CEO, AAFA reflects, “This year’s American Image Awards honorees have shepherded significant advancements throughout our industry – transforming the business through innovation and stewardship while accelerating traceability, transparency, and technology across their U.S. and global operations. We look forward to celebrating their accomplishments and ambitions.”

“Entering our 8th consecutive year as AAFA’s beneficiary partner, the CFDA and its Foundation are incredibly proud that with AAFA’s support we are able to foster critical initiatives bettering the American fashion industry at large,” said Steven Kolb, CEO, CFDA. “We thank AAFA for their continued focus and partnership of the CFDA Foundation, which is so crucial to our initiatives around health, safety, diversity, inclusion, and progress.”

Posted: December 10, 2023

Source: The American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA)