Hundreds Of Trend And Young Contemporary Apparel Brands To Convene At First Edition Of MAGIC Miami

MIAMI, FL. — December 6, 2023 — Informa Markets Fashion — organizers of wholesale fashion events across the United States, including MAGIC, PROJECT, COTERIE and Sourcing at MAGIC – is gearing up for the first MAGIC Miami, an immediates-focused women’s market regional event showcasing a vast selection of trend, young contemporary, modern sportswear, footwear, accessories, home, gift and beauty brands. The event will take place January 8-9, 2024, at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

This show opens the opportunity to explore the latest trends, place orders outside of the standard purchasing season and connect with key industry players in an international winter travel destination. Exhibitors and attendees will have the chance to work and play in a city renowned for its commerce, culture, fashion, sandy beaches and year-round sunshine. With iconic events such as Miami Swim Week, Art Basel and Miami Fashion Week, coupled with its status as the gateway to Latin America, Miami is quickly becoming an international art and cultural capital with a vibrant arts scene.

“Highlighting local brands and retailers that are contributing to Miami’s booming business ecosystem is so important for us,” says Jordan Rudow, Vice President of MAGIC. “The southeast is a key region for both retail and fashion brands looking to expand into regional markets.”

Notable local retailers in attendance include Forema Boutique, Island Style Resort Wear at The Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale, Prinzzesa Boutique and Mario Pucci, among others. Exhibiting brands include ASTR the Label, Sam Edelman, and Miami-based footwear brands Maker’s Shoes and Carrano USA.

Posted: December 6, 2023

Source: Informa Markets Fashion