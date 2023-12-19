Allure Bridals Expands Powerhouse Portfolio With Strategic Acquisition Of Portia & Scarlett

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — December 19, 2023 — Allure Bridals, the award-winning bridal brand renowned for its rich heritage in craftsmanship and design, is proud to announce the pivotal acquisition welcoming Portia & Scarlett, the Australia-based force behind innovative and provocative formalwear, into its family of brands.

As Allure Bridals assumes leadership of the Portia & Scarlett business, the union launches an exciting new venture into the prom and pageant space. The acquisition ignites a shared pursuit to expand the brand’s global reach while continuing to foster the leading-edge designs behind it.

Founded in 2014, Portia & Scarlett rose to global acclaim for its stunning pageant looks and commitment to crafting stylish dresses with superior workmanship. Today, the brand continues to prioritize and is celebrated for its designs that feature contemporary fabrics, trending color palettes, and expert construction, tailored for a broad range of sizes. With over 2,000 styles sold in 47 countries worldwide, this acquisition further positions Portia & Scarlett for future growth as part of the Allure Bridals brand portfolio.

“Championing innovation and continual evolution is at the core of the mission for both brands,” said Kelly Crum, CEO. “This union marks a shared milestone, and seamlessly aligns with our mutual commitment to excellence in the bridal, formalwear and prom industries. We look forward to expanding Portia & Scarlett’s global presence and reaching new heights together.”

On the heels of the debut of the Bridgerton Wedding Collection and continued growth of the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection, this strategic acquisition signals the next phase of growth, elevating the position of Portia & Scarlett and the Allure Bridals brand family.

Posted: December 19, 2023

Source: Allure Bridals