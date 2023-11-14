YKK’s 2023 Report: Leading The Way In Sustainability With 46.9% Greenhouse Gas Reduction

TOKYO, JAPAN — November 14, 2023 — YKK Corporation has released “This is YKK 2023,” a comprehensive report that combines financial and non-financial insights, offering a holistic view of YKK’s management and business endeavors guided by the Cycle of Goodness® corporate philosophy as well as the company’s sustainability initiatives.

This year’s report, available on the company’s website at https://www.ykk.com/english/corporate/csr/eco/report/index.html, shares the company’s progress in addressing five sustainability themes: climate change, material resources, water resources, chemical management, and respect for people. These efforts are aimed at realizing ten Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs) in line with the targets set forth in the YKK Sustainability Vision 2050, which aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Additionally, YKK has compiled a separate Data Book that provides detailed data on the company’s environmental, social, and governance efforts, as well as its finances. In 2019, YKK declared its support for the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and has been disclosing information according to the core elements of governance, strategy, risk management, and targets and metrics elements advocated by the TCFD framework.

“The Cycle of Goodness places sustainability at the center of our management approach, with the primary objective of meeting the needs of our customers and local communities,” said Hiroaki Otani, President of YKK Corporation. “Our company’s purpose is to be a socially responsible organization that not only benefits the natural environment but also contributes to the well-being of society, fostering shared prosperity. We are committed to practicing the Cycle of Goodness in order to fulfill the needs of our customers and communities while playing a vital role in building a sustainable society.”

Results of FY2022 Progress Toward Achieving the Goals of the YKK Sustainability Vision 2050

Climate Change

46.9% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions and 20.9% reduction in Scope 3 GHG emissions (from a FY2018 baseline)

31 locations worldwide operating on purchased power derived from 100% renewable energy (increase of 20 locations, year-on-year)

Material Resources

26% of textiles in fastening products use recycled, plant-derived, and other sustainable materials (up 14 points year-on-year)

27.6% of packaging materials transitioned to sustainable packaging alternatives

Landfill waste reduced by 525-tons year-on-year

Waste resource conversion rate increased to 87.3% (up 0.3 points year-on-year)

Target year to reach a 90% waste resource conversion rate moved up from 2030 to 2025

Water Resources

1,338,000-ton water intake reduction compared to FY2018 baseline (10,086,000-ton water intake in FY2022)

Cooperation with Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC) certification and testing programs approved to form guidelines for ZDHC-compliant zippers and buttons

Chemical Management

Annual revision to the YKK standards (known as YKK RSL 1 ) to include AFIRM 2 RSL based on customer requirements and to incorporate guidelines for compliance with Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) regulations

) to include AFIRM RSL based on customer requirements and to incorporate guidelines for compliance with Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) regulations The adoption of ZDHC MRSL 3 approved for chemical management in manufacturing processes

approved for chemical management in manufacturing processes Restricted substance management incorporated into the development flow when developing new products or changing materials

Annual renewal of the OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 certification for YKK fastening products

Expansion of products produced using YKK’s new AcroPlating® technology4

Respect for People

Implemented YKK Global Criteria of Compliance self-checks and audits at all applicable locations

Reviewed and revised the items and scope of YKK Global Criteria of Compliance

Revised the YKK Group Human Rights Policy

Major topics covered in This is YKK 2023

The Cycle of Goodness and Sustainability

President’s Message

Executive Dialogues

Cycle of Goodness and Value Creation

Sixth Mid-term Business Policy and Business Strategy

Results of FY2022 Progress Toward Achieving the Goals of the YKK Sustainability Vision 2050, FY2023 Planned Initiatives

Management Principles Promotion

Governance

Financial and Non-Financial Highlights

1 Restricted Substances List

2 Apparel and Footwear International RSL Management Group

3 Manufacturing Restricted Substances List

4 A new plating technology for brass that eliminates 100% of hazardous substances such as cyanide, chromium, and selenium.

Posted: November 14, 2023

Source: YKK Corporation