Wolverine Boots And Apparel Licenses Sock Business To Renfro Brands

ROCKFORD, Mich. — November 21, 2023 — Wolverine Boots and Apparel, the 140-year-old boot maker, has made the strategic decision to license its sock business exclusively to Renfro Brands. Wolverine sites the ever-evolving consumer, industry, and retail landscape as their main decision driver.

“To better service the needs of our retailer partners and consumers, the decision to partner with Renfro reinforces our prioritization of the sock category,” said Tom Kennedy, president of Wolverine Boots and Wolverine Worldwide’s Work Group. “Wolverine, in partnership with Renfro, is focused on providing the highest quality products in the industry in order to elevate our commitment to comfort and durability.”

Renfro Brands has been a sock industry leader for more than 100 years and has pioneered some of the most important innovations in sock manufacturing. By joining forces, Wolverine will gain access to Renfro’s expertise in sock manufacturing, giving Wolverine the ability to provide a wide range of socks that help men and women get the job done.

“We’re thrilled to expand our portfolio with the addition of Wolverine,” says Kevin Venable, Senior Brand Director at Renfro Brands. “This strategic collaboration of two market leading brands allows for both companies to bring forth innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of consumers and retailers.”

Wolverine socks produced by Renfro will be in market in January 2024 and will be available at retailers nationwide as well as Wolverine.com.

Posted: November 21, 2023

Source: Wolverine