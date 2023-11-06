Texworld Los Angeles and Apparel Sourcing Los Angeles 2024 Edition Dates Revealed

LOS ANGELES — November 1, 2023 — Texworld Los Angeles and Apparel Sourcing Los Angeles, the celebrated fashion textile and apparel sourcing platforms, are thrilled to announce the highly anticipated dates for their 2024 edition.

Following the triumphant debut in 2023, Texworld Los Angeles and Apparel Sourcing Los Angeles are gearing up for another impactful event.

The co-located premier sourcing event will return to the California Market Center (CMC), taking place on August 13-14, 2024, offering industry leaders, designers, and buyers an unparalleled opportunity to explore the latest trends, innovative materials, and sustainable practices.

As the fashion industry continuously evolves, Texworld and Apparel Sourcing Los Angeles are committed to providing a platform that keeps pace with these changes. Just like the debut event, the 2024 edition will feature an extensive range of fashion textiles, apparel, accessories, local sourcing resources, and more from countries including Korea, Peru, China, USA, India, Turkey, and more.

Attendees can once again look forward to engaging seminars and panel discussions led by top industry experts, as well as an inspiring F/W 24/25 trend display, curated by NYC-based agency, Doneger | TOBE.

Esteemed show partners, Printsource, Lenzing Fibers, and CCPIT-TEX will also return and provide a unique and enriching dimension to the event in 2024. Their continued involvement reinforces our collective responsibility towards innovation, sustainability and education, and global connection.

The topic of sustainability will also undergo a re-shape at Texworld events as we align our activities with those of the textile trade shows within Messe Frankfurt´s Texpertise Network. Under the new communicative umbrella ´Texpertise Econogy´, Texworld Los Angeles will provide advanced orientation on sustainability for buyers. More information regarding the new initiative to come.

“Texworld Los Angeles and Apparel Sourcing Los Angeles were envisioned to elevate the textile and fashion landscape on the West Coast. We were delighted with the turnout and the positive feedback received from participants. The event’s success underscores the importance of such platforms in fostering innovation, sustainable practices, and global collaborations,” stated Jennifer Bacon, VP of Fashion + Apparel, Messe Frankfurt.

Posted: November 6, 2023

Source: Messe Frankfurt