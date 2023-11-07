MagnaReady® And Brooks Brothers Debut First Adaptive Button-Down Shirt

NEW YORK — November 7, 2023 — MagnaReady®, the original magnetic apparel company and Brooks Brothers, America’s longest-established apparel brand, today announced the first adaptive shirt in the brand’s history. The Brooks Brothers x MagnaReady® shirt infuses the Brooks Brothers iconic Button Down Collar Shirt with stretch with MagnaReady’s® patented adaptive technology with magnetized closures for stress-free dressing. The debut of the Brooks Brothers x MagnaReady® shirt launches in time for holiday gatherings and gifting, delivering an easier way to dress in a classic look that has been present at holiday get-togethers for generations.

“There are millions of adults with disabilities, medical conditions, and other physical factors that limit mobility and make dressing a daily obstacle,” said Maura Horton, MagnaReady Inventor and Founder. “This collaboration was inspired years ago when the Museum of Modern Art curated an exhibit titled ‘Items: Is Fashion Modern?’. MagnaReady was displayed next to a Brooks Brothers shirt, as a modern take on a classic silhouette worn by countless celebrities, presidents, and notable personalities. The Brooks Brothers x MagnaReady shirt isn’t just a shirt; it’s a statement to the disability community that inclusivity and accessibility matter and are a priority for brands that are a foundation of the American fashion industry.”

The Brooks Brothers x MagnaReady® shirt is woven in Oxford cloth combined with stretch, paired with the Original Polo® Button-Down collar that Brooks Brothers invented almost 125 years ago. The Traditional fit is more relaxed through the body and sleeve, maximizing comfort, ease and classic style. The brand’s signature non-iron finish keeps wearers looking polished and virtually wrinkle-free all day. The Brooks Brothers x MagnaReady® shirt also features a rounded breast pocket, magnetized barrel cuffs and a pieced magnetic placket. The 97% Cotton, 3% Spandex, easy-care shirt can be machine washed according to care instructions for best performance.

“Nearly 125 years ago, Brooks Brothers revolutionized menswear with the innovative button-down collar shirt. Today, the brand proudly continues its longstanding tradition of innovation with our collaboration with MagnaReady,” said Naushaba Moeen, Executive Vice President – Lifestyle at Authentic, owner of Brooks Brothers. “Collaborating with MagnaReady® to create this adaptive shirt allows us to extend our tradition of excellence to a wider audience.”

MagnaReady® shirts simplify the dressing process by eliminating the need to maneuver buttons through buttonholes. A patented magnetic closure system securely holds the shirt front closed. “Buttoning” up only requires overlapping the two sides of the shirt front and the magnets click together.

The Brooks Brothers x MagnaReady® shirt is available in white, classic blue and white stripe in sizes small through extra-large for $119.00 at www.magnaready.com.

Posted: November 7, 2023

Source: MagnaReady®