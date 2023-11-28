Macy’s Inc. Names Sharon Otterman Chief Marketing Officer Of Macy’s

NEW YORK CITY — November 28, 2023 — Macy’s Inc. today announced that Sharon Otterman has been named chief marketing officer of Macy’s. Sharon will begin leading the company’s marketing organization starting on Monday, December 11, reporting to Tony Spring, president and CEO-elect, Macy’s Inc.

In this role, Otterman will lead Macy’s strategic marketing, spearheading the company’s brand evolution and build awareness, engagement, and loyalty amongst all customer segments. This includes brand activation, campaign advertising and content planning, creative, visual merchandising, branded entertainment, and media strategy for the Macy’s brand. She also will be responsible for leading and building upon Macy’s iconic experiences, including the Thanksgiving Day Parade, Macy’s July 4th Fireworks and annual Spring Flower Show.

“Sharon brings a diverse background in media, entertainment, and digital transformation to Macy’s. We are excited to leverage her expertise to bring more retail theater across our shopping experiences. She is a passionate strategist and has a successful track record of evolving brands, developing creative marketing campaigns, and driving profitable growth. We look forward to having Sharon as part of our leadership team,” Spring said.

Otterman has more than 25 years of experience leading marketing and transforming brands for Fortune 500 companies across entertainment, media, and sports industries. Most recently, Otterman served as chief marketing officer at Caesars Entertainment, where she launched Caesars Sportsbook, a new sports betting brand in the United States, and enhanced the sports betting and gaming brand experience. Prior to Caesars Entertainment, she served as executive vice president and CMO at Madison Square Garden Company, was chief marketing officers for NBCUniversal’s News Division, and was also the vice president of marketing at ESPN. Earlier in Otterman’s career, she pioneered creative and media campaigns at top advertising agencies.

Otterman has a B.S. in Corporate Communications from Ithaca College and graduated from the Executive MBA Program at New York University.

Posted: November 28, 2023

Source: Macy’s, Inc