Kelheim Fibres and Santoni Win the ITMF International Cooperation Award 2023

KELHEIM, Germany — November 9, 2023 — Kelheim Fibres GmbH, leading manufacturer of specialty viscose fibres, and the Italian textile machinery manufacturer, Santoni Spa, were honoured with the ITMF International Cooperation Award 2023 during the ITMF Annual Conference in Keqiao, China.

This prestigious recognition by the International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) acknowledges outstanding achievements in international collaboration within the textile industry in alignment with the values of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Together, Kelheim Fibres and Santoni have developed an innovative and sustainable period panty, built upon advanced machine technology and high-performance viscose fibres. The result is a sustainable and high- performance underwear garment that seamlessly combines comfort and functionality.

Santoni’s specialized machinery enables a significant reduction in fabric waste, or even the potential for entirely waste-free production. Simultaneously, it enhances production efficiency, leading to cost savings. Kelheim Fibres’ wood-based specialty fibres, such as the trilobal Galaxy® and the hollow Bramante fibre, replace synthetic materials in the absorbent core of the menstrual underwear. They offer excellent performance and reliable protection for the wearer.

Natalie Wunder, Project Manager for New Business Development at Kelheim Fibres: “At Kelheim Fibres, we are dedicated to the open innovation approach. Collaborating with our partners across the value chain, we craft innovations that draw the best from all sources. This partnership not only consolidates expertise but also accelerates the entire innovation process. As a result, we ensure that our developments align with market needs and deliver sustainable solutions. With our project in collaboration with Santoni, we have achieved a new level in the domain of sustainable menstrual underwear. We take pride in the ITMF honouring our achievements with the International Cooperation Award, which serves as recognition of our work and inspiration for future collaborations.”

Posted: Revised November 9, 2023

Source: Kelheim Fibres GmbH