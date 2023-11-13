Hyosung, Tefron And Santoni Join Forces To Introduce New Sustainable Activewear And Seamless Apparel At ISPO Munich 2023

SEOUL, South Korea — November 13, 2023 — The world is witnessing a growing demand for sustainable and innovative solutions within the textile and fashion industry. To meet the evolving needs of consumers and the environment, Hyosung is collaborating with two of the leading global seamless companies, Tefron and Santoni, to introduce a new generation of sustainable sportswear and seamless apparel made with its certified and multi-functional yarns.

Hyosung, Tefron, and Santoni will unveil their collaborative product, which aims to set new standards in sustainable activewear and seamless clothing, at ISPO Munich this November 28-30 in Hall A1, Booth 335.

“The collaboration between Tefron, Hyosung, and Santoni presents a winning combination of certified eco-friendly raw materials and innovative production techniques,” said Susie Barak, Business Director, Tefron. “By integrating Tefron’s global one-stop shop expertise in seamless knitting with Hyosung’s creora® Bio-Based yarn, the partnership paves the way for innovative designs and styles that were previously challenging to achieve with traditional materials and manufacturing techniques.”

“We are delighted to team-up with two of the most powerful players in the seamless apparel market,” said Simon Whitmarsh-Knight, Hyosung Global Marketing Director -Textiles. “The benefits of our collaboration are numerous and range from traceable, certified fibres, comfort, and performance to innovative design and versatility.”

To inspire seamless mills and fashion brands, Santoni will introduce its first-ever capsule collection of seamless materials made with Hyosung USDA, SGS-certified creora® Bio-Based elastane, RCS-certified 100% recycled creora® regen elastane, and soft-stretch creora® EasyFlex made on its world-class seamless knitting machines.

At the Santoni ISPO booth, the company will introduce its new SANTONI SM8-TOP2ST machine, a variant of its best-selling SANTONI SM8-TOP2V that allows for the creation of sculptured terry patterns and upgraded seamless designs. Santoni and Hyosung have partnered to create an environmentally friendly and innovative “capsule collection” made with Hyosung USDA, SGS-certified creora® Bio-Based elastane, which will be presented in the Hyosung booth. The collection features terry knitting solutions to produce different padding effects based on higher protection and comfort.

“We are thrilled to unveil our new capsule collection of knits, made with Hyosung’s sustainable fibres, at i alongside Tefron,” said Patrick Silva, Marketing Manager/Business Developer, Santoni. “This joint endeavor aims to illustrate how our dynamic partnership can introduce fresh and innovative seamless solutions to brands’ product offerings.”

Posted: November 13, 2023

Source: Hyosung