Functional Fabric Fair Wraps Up Successful Fall Edition In Portland With Increased Attendee And Exhibitor Participation

NORWALK, CT — November 7, 2023 — Functional Fabric Fair, powered by PERFORMANCE DAYS®, the premier trade-exclusive sourcing event in the US dedicated the high performance functional fabrics and the latest textile development trends for the apparel industry, successfully concluded its fall edition from November 1-2, at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland with increased attendee and exhibitor participation. This edition featured over 265 highly vetted suppliers, marking the largest in its history, and it unveiled groundbreaking trends and innovations in textile development for the Autumn/Winter 2025 seasons.

The event welcomed more than 2,000 industry professionals, alongside an array of the top textile suppliers, providing them with a platform to present their latest product offerings and advancements, ultimately fostering valuable connections and collaborations. “Functional Fabric Fair gives us a great opportunity to reintroduce ourselves to the next generation of people who will be making the decisions that are going to effect the environment—having students here and new designers, that’s who we have to have!” – Chad Doub, Naia from Eastman

Under the overarching theme of “Evolution and Revolution: From Membranes to the Carbon Story,” Functional Fabric Fair’s Fall 2023 edition delivered cutting-edge insights. Two notable new additions to the event were the Innovation Sphere and the Footwear Forum, accompanied by a robust conference program featuring distinguished experts and networking opportunities.

Innovation Sphere (NEW)

This section, drawing substantial foot traffic, served as a dynamic hub where the previously unseen became evident. Renowned industry players such as Bemis Associates, Beyond Surface Technologies, Concept III, Dimension-Polyant, Dyntex GmBH, Fibe Limited, Grandetex Development, HOYU TEXTILE, HWA Fune Industry, Imbotex, Mitsui & Co. Italia S.p.A., Monarch Flyway, Modern Meadow, Nyguard, OceanSafe, Phoenix Innovative Materials Inc., Polycore, LLC., Rheon Labs, Teo Sports SRL, and Taiwan Axroma showcased their innovations.

Footwear Forum (NEW)

A brand-new addition to the show highlighted leading footwear suppliers and showcased top-performing footwear textiles and accessories. Products were carefully selected covering essential areas in the industry.

Performance Forum

The Performance Forum made its well-known appearance on the show floor, showcasing the top performing fabrics and textiles in the active and outdoor apparel industry hand selected for our 13 categories by our jury. Participants had the opportunity to sample these products and request swatches by scanning a QR code through the digital platform, the Loop.

Struktur Lounge: Struktur Lounge by the Struktur Society provided a collaborative and safe space for creative minds in attendance to share forward-thinking ideas. Struktur’s mission is to elevate, nurture, and connect those who are shaping the future of design, art, music and innovation.

Outdoor Innovators Spotlight: Functional Fabric Fair’s Outdoor Innovators Spotlight celebrated decades of innovation in the outdoor industry, exploring the evolution of waterproofing and membranes for outdoor clothing and gear. The spotlight featured the transformation from early animal fur to modern solutions pioneered by companies like Abercrombie & Fitch, GORE-TEX, Marmot and more.

The educational conference programming included 17 expert-led sessions from topics ranging on trends in colors and materials to sustainability, business development and much more. Some notable sessions included Sustainable Myths and Realities: Making Sense from a Whole Lot of Noise presented by Kevin Myette of Bluesign Technologies AG, Unseen: Discover What Lies Beneath to Emerge Colorfully Optimistic for AW 2024/2025 presented by Tannese Williams of Pantone, and a panel with brand and legal leaders discussing Waterproofing – Development Claims and Legal Issues.

“The quality and curation of our conference program are unmatched, bringing the textile community together at the only North American fabric-focused event, where industry professionals gather to advance their knowledge,” stated Steve McCullough, the Event Director of Functional Fabric Fair. “Our events stand out as a meticulously curated trade show, where exhibitors undergo stringent vetting to ensure the highest quality resources for our attendees. We were very proud to introduce more top exhibiting companies into the Functional Fabric Fair ecosystem. Our event embodies the principles of sustainability and community collaboration, making it the go-to sourcing fair for functional fabrics, accessories and so much more.”

As the global hub for textile innovation and sustainability, Functional Fabric Fair remains dedicated to environmentally conscious practices partnering with meeting centers that are dedicated to minimaxing waste and boosting efficiencies. In a significant stride towards a greener future, all exhibitor booths and other elements of the fair were constructed from 100% recycled materials, resulting in a 0% carbon footprint for the show floor. This commitment to eco-friendly initiatives exemplifies a resounding call to action for the entire industry.

Functional Fabric Fair, powered by PERFORMANCE DAYS®, continues to be a driving force in the textile industry, connecting visionaries, brands, and suppliers to pave the way for a sustainable and innovative future. Upcoming US Functional Fabric Fair events include:

Functional Fabric Fair Spring: April 17-18, 2024, in Portland

Functional Fabric Fair Summer: July 16-17, 2024, in New York

Functional Fabric Fair Fall: November 20-21 2024, in Portland

Posted: November 7, 2023

Source: RX (Reed Exhibitions)