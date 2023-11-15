Active Apparel Group Releases Results Of Living Wage Audit, Embraces Supply Chain Transparency

CULVER CITY, Calif. — November 15, 2023 — Active Apparel Group (AAG), manufacturer of performance apparel for the leisure/lifestyle and active market, is proud to announce the results of a recent living wage audit.

As part of a supply chain transparency initiative and based on Bureau Veritas’ Living Wage report 10232830446 and subject to all conditions and disclaimers in the report, AAG achieved a 100% Living Wage pass rate for sampled employees of Ningbo Longson Garments Co., Ltd.,

“AAG has employees around the globe and it is our mission to ensure each and every one of them is earning a living wage,” said Paul McCloskey, Founder and President of AAG. “We have a responsibility to the people who directly impact our success and we’re very proud of our achievement.”

According to a recent study posted by The Industry We Want, “the average percentage gap between minimum wages and the average living wage estimate in 28 key garment producing countries in our data set is 48.5%.” This number indicates an increase in the wage gap of 3.5% over 2022 numbers. While the apparel industry as a whole is moving in reverse, AAG is forging ahead.

AAG takes further pride in this announcement, as only 28% of brands disclose their approach to achieving living wages for supply chain workers. AAG continually invests in third party audits, including Gold level WRAP audit and Sedex audit.

AAG will be attending ISPO in Munich, November 28-30, and their full line of apparel offerings will be on display in booth A1.502.

