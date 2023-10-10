Textile & Fashion Forum Helsinki 2023: Setting A Pinnacle In Sustainable Industry Practice

BRUSSELS — October 10, 2023 — The Textile & Fashion Forum Helsinki 2023, jointly organized by Finnish Textile & Fashion and EURATEX, highlights the discourse on sustainable practices within the textile and fashion industry. This two-day event, scheduled for 26-27 October at the unique Little Finlandia event center in Helsinki, will also include a day of curated company visits.

Finland’s leading textile and fashion forum will showcase the industry’s pioneering companies and their pursuit of a sustainable and resilient future. With insightful discussions, inspiring speakers, and thrilling business cases, the event drives transformation and sets new benchmarks for the textile and fashion sector.

A Confluence of Visionaries and Innovators

The speaker lineup, drawn from Finland, Europe and beyond, demonstrates the caliber of expertise connecting on this platform. Noteworthy figures include Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko, President & CEO of Marimekko; Kai Mykkänen, Minister of Climate and the Environment of Finland; Marcus Hartmann, Head of Public Affairs & Sustainability at H&M; Liljana K. Forssten, Range Strategist at IKEA; and Virginijus Sinkevičius, European Commissioner (on video).

” I am thrilled to welcome industry leaders, innovators, and decision-makers to Helsinki. Our fantastic speakers represent the forefront of sustainable fashion, each bringing their unique know-how to drive positive change,” says Marja-Liisa Niinikoski, CEO of Finnish Textile & Fashion.

Focusing on Key Industry Pillars

The Textile & Fashion Forum Helsinki 2023 will focus on critical industry themes. The transformation of the textile and fashion industry relies on three key pillars: the creation of different circular business models matching growth with sustainability, a green and digital transition where information technology is necessary to deliver sustainability, and scaling the business, as how start-ups can make a leap and big companies can evolve their growth strategies. These three themes will be discussed in depth during the event.

“Textiles are essential components of our society and our well-being. It is key for Europe to maintain its capacity to manufacture high-quality, sustainable and high-technology textiles. That’s why we need events like this one, where the whole European value chain can meet and develop a common strategy for the future”, said Dirk Vantyghem, EURATEX Director General.

Posted: October 10, 2023

Source: Finnish Textile & Fashion / EURATEX