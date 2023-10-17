RUDOLF HUB1922 Bets On Evolutionary Chemistry From Renewable Feedstock And Waste

GERETSRIED, Bavaria — October 17, 2023 — RUDOLF has been listening to the growing demand for truly sustainable technologies expressed by some progressive parts of the textile and apparel industry. One of the results of such learning is RUDOLF HUB1922 presenting a range of chemistry at Kingpins Amsterdam that is truly evolutionary.

Using raw materials from organic waste, plastic waste and renewable feedstock, RUDOLF’s latest textile chemistry has the potential to revolutionize the industry by significantly reducing its environmental impact.

“RUDOLF’s evolutionary textile chemistry addresses the vexed problem of waste generation by reusing waste materials as valuable resources” said Alberto De Conti, head of RUDOLF HUB1922. He continues, “Diverting waste and renewable feedstock from landfills and incinerators into the production of textile chemicals significantly reduces the industry’s dependence on non-renewable resources and promotes a circular economy model”.

The introduction of chemicals made from organic waste, plastic waste and renewable feedstocks requires effective communication and education, and this is where successful collaboration within the industry becomes critical. “Collaboration between scientists, fashion designers and manufacturers can drive a move towards greener practices, making sustainable fashion the norm and minimizing the industry’s environmental footprint” concluded De Conti

Posted: October 17, 2023

Source: RUDOLF