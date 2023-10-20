KARL MAYER GROUP: 6th Symposium “ADDITIVE MANUFACTURE In The Textile Industry”

OBERTSHAUSEN, Germany — October 20, 2023 — On 8th November, the sixth ‘ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING in the textile industry’ symposium will take place at Formnext, the international trade fair for additive manufacturing technologies in Frankfurt am Main.

This series of events will focus on a topic with far-reaching implications. Additive technologies, particularly 3D printing processes, offer completely new potential for developing innovative textile solutions and customised products, as well as for designing processes. “Thanks to industrial 3D printing, we can easily and quickly add design or functional elements to textiles. Prototyping is also more efficient. Less effort usually means less environmental impact caused by value-added processes too,” explains Michael Kieren, New Business Development Product Manager at the KARL MAYER GROUP.

The textile machine engineering company has developed a technological solution for combining warp-knitted textile manufacturing with 3D printing, and is jointly organising the symposium. Other organisers include the Textile Research Institute Thuringia Vogtland e.V. (TITV Greiz) and the Saxon Textile Research Institute e.V. (STFI).

Together, these industry players have devised a varied programme for interested parties from the textile industry and plastics processing. The science and industry lectures will focus on topics including new materials, innovative manufacturing technologies and future-oriented applications. Participants will learn more about the latest developments in thermoplastic fused-layer modelling, printing using dispensers or screen printing, as well as materials and applications for protective applications and architecture. For the first time, the lectures will be complemented by an accompanying trade exhibition where companies with experience in working with additive manufacturing processes will be able to present their products and services.

Those attending the symposium will receive a four-day exhibition pass to Formnext, which takes place from 7th–10th November 2023.

Posted: October 20, 2023

Source: KARL MAYER GROUP