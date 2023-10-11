Jackson Hole Based Technical Outerwear Brand Stio Commits To Removing PFAS By 2025

JACKSON, Wyo.— October 10, 2023 — Stio, the mountain lifestyle brand headquartered in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, announced today its commitment to removing PFAS, also known as per- and polyfluorinated chemicals or “forever chemicals,” from its line of technical apparel, footwear and accessories. With the launch of Stio’s Fall/Winter 2023-24 Collection, the brand is already making progress towards its goal with more than half of the current line made without the use of PFAS. Stio plans to completely transition away from using the chemicals by the launch of the next winter season in 2024-25.

Stio has adopted a number of newly developed technologies in order to meet this goal while still maintaining its products’ high standard for performance and durability. One of the larger efforts of the brand has been transitioning from C6 to C0 DWR treatments in all of its outerwear and apparel; this shift removes fluorocarbons (PFAS) from the formula and replaces them with less harmful ingredients, such as silicone. Upgraded styles with the new PFAS-free DWR treatments include Stio’s best-selling Environ, Hometown Down and Pinion Down programs, along with the brand’s all-new Figment Freeride Collection.

Stio has also partnered with GORE-TEX for the upcoming winter season to update its top-selling Doublecharge Insulated program with the new ePE membrane. This innovative technology provides best-in-class waterproof and windproof protection in a lightweight, breathable package that excludes the use of PFAS.

“As a brand rooted in our role as caretakers of the mountain life, sustainability is a driving force behind so many of the decisions we make at Stio. Our commitment to building our preferred materials program has led to years of research and testing in order to remove these harmful chemicals without having to sacrifice performance or durability,” said Sandy Flint, senior materials manager at Stio. “While this will be an ongoing effort for the brand, we are proud to now offer solutions without the use of PFAS and are excited to see what new technologies and textiles emerge within the industry in the years to come.”

By removing PFAS from the collection, Stio expands upon its commitment to the brand’s overall preferred materials adoption, which encompasses using more recycled, responsibly-sourced and organic materials in its product line. In 2022, the brand increased the total number of apparel styles within its preferred materials program from 82 to 125. The brand is also working to grow its circular commerce platform, Stio Second Turn™, to promote sustainability and mitigate waste and pollution. Furthermore, Stio has been a Climate Neutral-certified company since 2020.

Source: Stio®