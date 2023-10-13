Garment Manufacture Pro Sports (Vietnam) Joins The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) As Corporate Member

ZURICH — (October 13, 2023) — Pro-Sports is a garment manufacturer located in northern Vietnam that specializes in both woven and knit products with 6’000 employees working in four factories and with a Growth road map for the coming years.

Pro-Sports is dedicated to providing their customers with high-quality, ethically manufactured products at a competitive price. Their primary focus is on producing performance, active, sports, and casual wear that is designed with the utmost care, longevity, and value in mind. Pro-Sports has gained credibility and partnered with a number of global apparel brands from Europe, the United States, Canada, and Asia.

Mr. Christian Schindler, Director General of ITMF, noted that “ITMF is proud to welcome Pro Sports as the newest Corporate Member as this further strengthens ITMF’s role as a platform for the global textile value chain from fiber to garment producers. By joining ITMF Pro Sports is providing the ITMF membership with an additional perspective from Vietnam which will be mutually beneficial for everyone.”

Ms. Babita, Marketing & Sales Director of Pro Sports, stated that “Pro Sports is delighted to become a Corporate Member of ITMF as this offers the company an international forum that is providing not only relevant publications but also a unique international network. Both are important to better understand the dynamics of the global textile industry and to connect with partners from the entire value chain to constantly adapt to an ever-changing business environment. Pro Sports is valuing both the tangible and non-tangible benefits ITMF is providing to its members. Connecting with other companies from different industry segments from different countries in a non-competitive environment is important to build trustful networks.”

Posted: October 13, 2023

Source: The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF)