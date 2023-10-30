Chargeurs PCC Consolidates Its Global Presence And Accelerates On Digital With New Executive Appointments

PARIS — October 30, 2023 — Chargeurs PCC, a manufacturer of interlining and interior components for clothing, a division of Chargeurs group, continues its growth path and invests in digital transformation and human resources development. With the promotion of Giorgio Marcarino as Worldwide Chief Commercial Officer, the company redefines its structure to further strengthen its global presence. Francisco Ros, currently Country Manager of the Iberian region, takes over the role of General Manager Emea, until now occupied by Marcarino, while two new executives with solid skills and significant international experience are added: Luca Faccioli as Chief Information Officer and Bertrand Venault as Chief People Officer.

In his new position, Giorgio Marcarino will be in charge of leading all Chargeurs PCC sales activities, enhancing the “glocal” model, which allows the company to propose an increasingly customised offer and service, reducing the environmental impact while maintaining the focus on scalability and global dimension.

Gianluca Tanzi, Chairman and CEO of Chargeurs PCC, commented: “With his proven experience and in-depth knowledge of the product and dynamics of the textile industry, Giorgio Marcarino is the right person to coordinate Chargeurs PCC expansion plans and, together with recent appointments of Luca Faccioli and Bertrand Venault in strategic functions such as IT and Human Resources, will help consolidate our position as a pioneer in innovation, research and product offering.”

The appointment of Luca Faccioli is part of the drive to lead the digital transformation of Chargeurs PCC, promoting innovation throughout the business. The pillars of this journey will involve strategic development, technology integration, change management and the implementation of data- and security-based decision-making. Bertrand Venault will concretise the Group’s broader plan to enhance human capital through the promotion of equality, diversity and inclusion and the implementation of training programmes to support employees in their personal development and growth, as well as in the achievement of corporate objectives. He will succeed as of January current CPO Françoise Colombier, who after 35 years in the group, is helping with the transition.

GIORGIO MARCARINO

An executive with in-depth knowledge of the product and textile world with a focus on the luxury sector, Giorgio Marcarino has decades of experience in marketing and sales within the most important companies in the sector. Over the years, he has taken on various management roles within the Marzotto Group in the sales, operations and marketing areas for the Marlane and Lanerossi brands. His latest role within the Italian textile group is as Sales and Marketing Director for the luxury brand Fratelli Tallia di Delfino.

Giorgio Marcarino joined Chargeurs PCC – where he had been Sales Director in the 1990s – in 2022 as General Manager EMEA. In October 2023, he took on the role of Worldwide Chief Commercial Officer.

LUCA FACCIOLI

With 20 years of experience as CEO in the IT sector, Luca Faccioli has acquired a broad background and in-depth understanding of the industry. In 2023, he completed the MIT Sloan CSAIL Artificial Intelligence programme: Implications for Business Strategy, enhancing his skills in aligning AI with strategic business objectives. As Chief Information Officer at Chargeurs PCC, his main focus will be to lead the company’s digital transformation initiatives.

BERTRAND VENAULT

With a law degree from the Panthéon Assas University and INSEAD, Bertrand Venault worked for several years as a lawyer specialising in labour law. Subsequently, he was appointed human resources director in various international groups, such as Imerys, Barnes Group, Sita, Omya. Most recently, he was responsible for industrial relations for the CDA division of the French automotive supplier Valeo.

FRANCISCO ROS

Francisco Ros boasts more than 30 years of experience in business administration and implementation at an international level. For the past 12 years, he has been general manager of Helsa Fashion Shaping for Spain and Mexico. Previously, he worked for 20 years within Freudenberg, managing specific projects in Germany, Hong Kong, Brazil and Argentina. His latest project in the US saw him serve as VP Interlinings in North Carolina.

Posted: October30, 2023

Source: Chargeurs PCC