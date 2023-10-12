Accelerating Circularity Launches The Reality Zone And Hosts Circularity Live Event With Bank & Vogue And Beyond Retro

CAMPBELL HALL, N.Y. — (October 12, 2023) — Accelerating Circularity’s mission is to catalyze circular new supply chains and business models to turn used textiles into mainstream raw materials. Accelerating Circularity will be hosting a workshop at the Textile Exchange conference in London to share what can technically be done with mechanically recycled cotton. The workshop is called the “Reality Zone,” highlighting commercially available mechanically recycled cotton fibers, fabrics, and garments. The goal is to increase the utilization of these products. The workshop is October 27th at 9:30 and a database will be launched publicly at this event.

In partnership with Bank and Vogue and Beyond Retro, Accelerating Circularity is hosting a unique “Circularity Live” immersive event to allow attendees to touch and feel garments from the circular economy. The garments featured will be made of mechanically recycled cotton from the ACP network and will be curated with Beyond Retro vintage styling on October 26th at 6:30pm at the Beyond Retro store in Coal Drops Yard, London.

“Our goal is to use these events to reinforce what can be done here and now with mechanically recycled cotton to make an impact to reduce textile waste going to landfills,” shared Karla Magruder, Founder, and President of Accelerating Circularity. “By adopting and incorporating higher volumes of recycled cotton into the production process, we can move toward more circular supply chains. Partnering with Bank & Vogue and Beyond Retro as they demonstrate a commitment to sustainable fashion and to building a closed-loop economy.”

To register and RSVP for the Reality Zone Workshop please follow the link: https://na.eventscloud.com/ereg/index.php?eventid=768834&

Posted: October 12, 2023

Source: Accelerating Circularity