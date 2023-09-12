Textil Santanderina Launches Authentic Black Denim Collection Based On Archroma’s Eco-Advanced DIRESUL® EVOLUTION BLACK Sulfur Dyestuff

PRATTELN, Switzerland — September 12, 2023 — Textil Santanderina, an innovator known globally for the manufacture of quality fabrics with controlled traceability, today launched its Advanced Black denim collection in collaboration with Archroma, a global supplier of specialty chemicals towards sustainable solutions.

The Advanced Black collection by Textil Santanderina uses Archroma’s new DIRESUL® EVOLUTION BLACK LIQ dyestuff to produce on-trend authentic black denim apparel with industry-leading sustainability and resource savings. In addition to allowing fashion and apparel brands to choose eco-friendlier alternatives that demonstrate their commitment to protecting people and planet, Textil Santanderina’s new Advanced Black denim range also offers unique shade and wash-down effects for heightened consumer appeal.

Based on cutting-edge synthesis technology developed by Archroma, DIRESUL EVOLUTION BLACK LIQ delivers an overall impact reduction to 57 percent*, measuring its effect on human health, ecosystems and resources compared to standard Sulfur Black 1 liquid. Unlike traditional synthesis processes, it does not produce any ammonia, sodium salts waste or liquid effluents, and water consumption in the synthesis process is reduced by 73 percent for massive savings. The new DIRESUL dyestuff, when adopted with the full Archroma coloration system, delivers a new black color with on-tone wash-down effect and cleaner effluent at the mill.

“For more than a century, the traditional Sulfur Black 1 synthesis process consumed substantial water and energy resources and produced unwanted effluents and residues. With the DIRESUL EVOLUTION BLACK LIQ, Archroma is rewriting the future of denim for market leaders like Textil Santanderina that want to produce more sustainable collections with high-value aesthetics and top fabric quality,” Umberto De Vita, director, Denim Market Segment, Textile Effects Division, Archroma, said.

“With a commitment to quality, traceability and innovation, Textil Santanderina develops responsible textile solutions that meet real needs of customers and consumers. We are delighted to collaborate with Archroma once again to help our brand customers stand out in their markets with new and innovative denim looks and premium quality fabric based on a cleaner coloration system for outstanding resource savings,” said Ramón Ríos Quintana, Fashion general manager, Textil Santanderina, S.A.

Textil Santanderina and Archroma previously collaborated to produce Textil Santanderina’s aniline-free** indigo denim collection with the use of DENISOL® PURE INDIGO.

The evolution of sulfur dyestuffs

Sulfur dyes are the most commonly used dyes for color denim, with Sulfur Black 1 dominating the market. Traditional sulfur dyes are being phased out worldwide due to the toxicity of the dyeing process and wastewater contamination that are difficult to treat.

Archroma has led the evolution of sulfur dyeing since 1980, when it introduced its low-sulfide DIRESUL RDT range. Subsequent innovations have included the eco-advanced Pad-Ox dyeing process, the innovative plant-based EarthColors® sulfur dyestuffs range and the new FiberColors® range of sulfur dyestuffs based on textile waste.

DIRESUL EVOLUTION BLACK LIQ is manufactured in Spain at a state-of-the-art production facility near Barcelona, where Archroma produces best-in-class sulfur dyestuffs for mills and brands in Europe and global markets.

*As determined by Ecoterrae, a leading Spain-based sustainability consulting firm, through a Life Cycle Analysis (UNE-EN ISO 14044:2006) at the synthesis stage, using the ReCiPe 2016 Impact calculation methodology.

**Below limits of detection according to industry standard test methods.

Posted: September 12, 2023

Source: Archroma