Polartec Partners With Spoonflower Offering On-Demand Digital Fleece Printing

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — September 13, 2023 — Polartec®, a Milliken & Company brand and inventors of synthetic fleece, has partnered with Spoonflower, a premier on-demand fabric printing marketplace for artists and creative enthusiasts. The collaboration makes Polartec’s signature 200 Series Fleece available for unlimited designs through Spoonflower’s online community of makers and entrepreneurs.

Spoonflower is the only provider of custom print-on-demand Polartec® Fleece, offering an exciting opportunity for companies to create unique and high-quality products. Spoonflower users can create their own patterns or select from over one million designs, which are then digitally printed on a single-side of Polartec high-loft fleece using water-based ink, adding a new dimension to Spoonflower’s offerings. With no minimum purchase requirements, individuals and businesses of all sizes can print limited-edition runs with little risk. Moreover, Spoonflower can accommodate quick product development timeframes due to its streamlined printing processes, allowing businesses to stay ahead in today’s ever-evolving market.

“We are thrilled to showcase our classic 200 Series Fleece with Spoonflower’s design community,” said Karen Beattie, Global Director of Product Marketing at Polartec. “Our mission is to provide premium, innovative fabric solutions, and by partnering with Spoonflower, we are taking a significant step forward in empowering creative entrepreneurs to bring their ideas to life at any scale.”

Polartec’s durable and high-quality fleece – a 100% polyester fabric known for its breathable, quick-drying properties and warmth without weight – is the ultimate choice for cold weather apparel, including jackets, gloves, scarves, and more. The fabric’s soft texture, slight stretch, and resistance to pilling make it an exceptional material for a wide range of creative applications, from cozy blankets to stylish loungewear.

“Often overheard at Spoonflower HQ is the phrase, ‘There’s a design for that!’ This sentiment is the foundation of what makes the Spoonflower platform truly special,” said Sarah Ward, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing at Spoonflower. “With more than one million designs available, we are excited to match up customers with relevant design results across an immense spectrum of search results. Each design is uploaded by an independent artist somewhere in the world, and all Spoonflower purchases support these amazing creatives. We are thrilled to provide a platform for commerce through community connections be it through the relationships with our artists, the human connection extended through our customer care team, or the suppliers and vendors we partner with, like Polartec, that bring the Spoonflower Design Marketplace to life. Creating a closely knit relationship between the global leader in print-on-demand technology and the leader in modern synthetic fleece is a winning combination with endless possibilities for DTC and B2B alike,” Ward continued.

Polartec 200 Series Fleece is now available for single-sided digital printing up to 56” wide on Spoonflower.com starting at $34/yard. The partnership offers entrepreneurs and makers an incredible opportunity to combine cutting-edge fabric technology with unique, digitally printed designs, resulting in products that stand out in the market. Spoonflower’s on-demand digital platform has revolutionized the textile industry in its development of a responsibly made, and scalable manufacturing process, printed (and sewn) in the USA.

Posted: September 13, 2023

Source: Polartec®, a Milliken & Company brand