Pantone Color Institute Releases Pantone Fashion Colour Trend Report Spring/Summer 2024 For London Fashion Week

LONDON, UK — September 15, 2023 — Pantone LLC, the global authority on colour and provider of professional colour standards for the design industries, today announced the Pantone® Fashion Colour Trend Report Spring Summer 2024 edition for London Fashion Week (LFW). Published for the fashion industry by the Pantone Color Institute, the trend forecasting and colour consultancy, this season’s report features the top ten standout colours as well as the five new core classics we can expect to see as fashion designers introduce new Spring/Summer collections.

The palette of rich and extraordinary colour featured in LFW Spring/Summer 2024 stretch the imagination and bring expressive beauty to the everyday. With divergent consumer demands for colour to implicitly reflect their individuality and showcase their identity, this season’s eclectic mix of energizing brights, nature based shades and more classic heritage tones steeped in history and tradition provide a self-made layered collage of experimental creativity.

“Colours for LFW Spring / Summer 2024 underscore our desire for profound and meaningful self-expression,” said Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute. “Both respectfully considered and hyper personal, this season’s colour’s move beyond the predictable to interact with each other in powerful ways. Drawn from daydreams of simpler times and at the same time showcasing contemporary modernity, a palette of colour where our unfettered desire for freedom and authenticity sets the rules and personal style comes without limits.”

About the LFW Spring/Summer 2024 Colour Palette:

An eclectic mix of vivid brights with rich nature based tones stretch the imagination.

PANTONE 16-4427 TCX Horizon Blue: Horizon Blue, an atmospheric blue hue denoting where the sea meets the sky.

PANTONE 18-4051 TCX Strong Blue: A boundless blue hue, Strong Blue encourages us to look beyond the obvious.

PANTONE 19-5408 TCX Bistro Green: Bistro Green, a hearty deep green tone with a substantial presence.

PANTONE 14-0952 TCX Spicy Mustard: Pungent Spicy Mustard is strikingly exotic.

PANTONE 18-1433 TCX Chutney: Chutney, a savory and enticing earthy brown.

PANTONE 16-1257 TCX Sun Orange: Sun Orange, an enveloping orange reflective of a brilliant sunset.

PANTONE 17-1564 TCX Fiesta: A fiery and impassioned red, Fiesta conveys a celebration of life.

PANTONE 12-0530 TCX Charlock: Charlock, an eye arresting yellow emblematic of the free ranging wildflower.

PANTONE 15-1905 TCX Burnished Lilac: Burnished Lilac, a tinged and smoky lavender tone with a new sophistication.

PANTONE 15-0326 TCX Tarragon: A fresh green infused with notes of citrus, Tarragon displays a delicate piquancy.

About the LFW Spring/Summer 2024 New Classics:

Reliable core tones infused with a contemporary edge create new visions of tradition.

PANTONE 11-4001 TCX Brilliant White: Clean, crisp, and pristine Brilliant White is suggestive of simplicity and modernity.

PANTONE 18-3906 TCX Boulevard: Boulevard, a weathered gray found in rock and gravel.

PANTONE 13-0611 TCX Moth: A new camouflage greige, Moth is both upscale and low key.

PANTONE 19-3713 TCX Deep Well: Vast and cavernous, Deep Well signifies strength and security.

PANTONE 14-4804 TCX Blue Fox: Blue Fox, a smooth and sleek cool blue gray.

For more information or additional commentary from experts from the Pantone Color Institute, visit Pantone at pantone.com.

Posted: September 15, 2023

Source: Pantone, LLC.