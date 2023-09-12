Lee® Launches The Reimagined Women’s Lee Rider Jean

GREENSBORO, N.C. — September 12, 2023 — Today, Lee® announces the launch of the reimagined women’s Lee Rider Jean, which pays homage to Lee’s original denim designs created more than 75 years ago.

This latest release is a celebration of fearless originality, combining the best of modern construction with iconic Lee® details in designs cut to fit women of today. For over 130 years, Lee has been at the forefront of revolutionizing denim, democratizing fashion, and outfitting generations with innovative comfort and style.

In 1947, Lee introduced the Lady Lee Rider Jean, the first jean designed to fit the shape of a woman’s body. This groundbreaking adaptation of the original men’s 101 Rider cowboy jean — first made in 1924 — catered to the utility, toughness, and freedom women needed to navigate the world with purpose, confidence, and effortless cool.

Now the women’s Lee Rider Jean is reborn, infusing all the original swagger of that vintage cowboy original but tailor-made for her. The launch introduces two must-have versions of the timeless straight-legged silhouette: the Rider Classic Jean, a mid-rise jean with a straight leg and relaxed fit and the Rider Slim Straight Jean, a mid-rise jean with a straight leg and slimmer leg fit. Both styles balance between feeling not too loose and not too tight, offering a comfortable, stylish, and flattering fit.

“Lee has been designing denim for women longer than anyone; we have 70+ years of expertise in creating the fit for her,” said Betty Madden, vice-president of global design, Lee. “This new iteration of one of our original jeans takes the best of our heritage — beautiful fabric, iconic details and trim — and combines it with a modern fit that we think today’s woman will wear anywhere.”

The Rider Jean retails between $88-$108 and is available in sizes 24-35. Each style is available in four different washes. The Rider Jean is available on Lee.com and Lee® owned sites and stores in Europe and North America as well as retailers such as Anthropologie, Nuuly and select boutiques.

Posted: September 12, 2023

Source: Lee®, a Kontoor Brands brand